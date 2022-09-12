Todays’ market summary

The Dollar weakening is intact.

Futures on US equity benchmarks are up.

Brent is extending gains today.

Gold prices are edging up today.

Top daily news

Equity indexes are pointing up currently after US stocks ended higher again on Friday. Amazon shares rose 2.66% despite reports the company plans job cuts in health-care business after shuttering telehealth service at the end of this year, Tesla shares jumped 3.6% outperforming market on Friday despite reports EV maker is forced to change Autopilot features in Germany after the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) found “abnormalities”.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD +0.87% GBP USD +0.91% USD JPY +0.29% AUD USD -0.25%

The Dollar weakening is intact currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, dropped 0.6% on Friday.

Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD reversed their sliding Friday after record European Central Bank rate hike Thursday while Bank of England said on Friday it would postpone its September Monetary Policy Committee meeting by a week as the country enters a period of national mourning. Both Pound and euro are higher against the Dollar currently. USD/JPY reversed its advancing Friday while AUD/USD reversed its sliding with the yen lower against the Greenback currently and Australian dollar higher still.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index +0.12% Nikkei Index +1.19% GB 100 Index +0.9% Australian Stock Index +1.32%

Futures on US equity benchmarks are up currently after US stocks closed up on Friday despite Fed Governor Christopher Waller’s statement he supports another "significant increase" in the benchmark lending rate at the September 20-21 policy meeting. The three main US stock benchmarks recorded daily gains ranging from 1.2% to 2.1% - registering gains for the week too.

European stock indexes futures are gaining currently after ending higher on Friday with mining shares leading gains. Asian indexes futures are mostly higher today with Australia’s ASX 200 index leading gains with markets closed in China due to a holiday.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil +0.42% WTI Crude +0.43%

Brent is extending gains today. Prices rebounded Friday as energy services firm Baker Hughes reported active US oil rigs count fell five to 591 last week, the lowest since mid-June. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures gained 3.9% and is higher currently. Brent crude rallied 4.1% to $92.84 a barrel on Friday. The benchmarks lost 0.1% and 0.2% on the week respectively.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold +0.44%

Gold prices are edging up today. Prices ended higher on Friday: spot gold gained 0.45% to $1716.05 an ounce.

Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.