“Traders hit the buy button with a vengeance this afternoon on hopes that the situation in Ukraine appears to be calming down.”

Turnaround Tuesday returns

“After Monday’s losses traders were braced for another leg down, but reports of a partial withdrawal of Russian troops from the Ukraine border provided a market that was overly-stretched to the downside with an excuse to rally. While there is still a large concentration of troops in the region this sign of de-escalation was taken as a positive sign, contributing to the steady trickle of dip buying that has been going on throughout the month so far. Despite the focus on inflation and the risks of tighter monetary policy investors seem to be emerging from hiding and are picking up bargains. But with the Vix still at an elevated level compared to the second half of last year we should be prepared for further wild intraday swings.”

Haven trades lose their appeal

“After leaping higher over the past week the gold price has fallen back from Monday’s peak, and oil prices are also undergoing a sharp reversal. Bullishness in crude oil appears to have peaked for the time being, and while the broader supply and demand situation remains unchanged the price remains vulnerable to further declines. While the Fed is still determined to tighten policy a retracement in oil prices would certainly help to take some of the pressure off Jerome Powell and his team.”