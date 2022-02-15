“Traders hit the buy button with a vengeance this afternoon on hopes that the situation in Ukraine appears to be calming down.”
Turnaround Tuesday returns
“After Monday’s losses traders were braced for another leg down, but reports of a partial withdrawal of Russian troops from the Ukraine border provided a market that was overly-stretched to the downside with an excuse to rally. While there is still a large concentration of troops in the region this sign of de-escalation was taken as a positive sign, contributing to the steady trickle of dip buying that has been going on throughout the month so far. Despite the focus on inflation and the risks of tighter monetary policy investors seem to be emerging from hiding and are picking up bargains. But with the Vix still at an elevated level compared to the second half of last year we should be prepared for further wild intraday swings.”
Haven trades lose their appeal
“After leaping higher over the past week the gold price has fallen back from Monday’s peak, and oil prices are also undergoing a sharp reversal. Bullishness in crude oil appears to have peaked for the time being, and while the broader supply and demand situation remains unchanged the price remains vulnerable to further declines. While the Fed is still determined to tighten policy a retracement in oil prices would certainly help to take some of the pressure off Jerome Powell and his team.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs following “dovish” FOMC minutes approaching 1.1400
The shared currency advances 0.15% in the day. Geopolitical jitters appeared to be “ignored” by EUR/USD traders, which boosted the EUR. Technicaly, EUR is neutral, but subject to up or down breaks, as it remains trapped between the 50 and the 100-DMA.
GBP/USD: Bulls on the look out for the next discount
GBP/USD rallied to a fresh hourly high son Wednesday following a sell-off in the greenback on the back of a less hawkish outcome at the Federal Reserve's meeting in January. The minutes of the meeting did not underscore the possibility of a 50bps hike at the March meeting which knocked some wind out of the US dollar and yields.
Gold rebound aims $1,880 amid geopolitics, Fed-linked anxiety
Gold prices edge higher after refreshing eight-month top, recent recovery eyes important resistance. XAU/USD prices keep the previous day’s rebound from a weekly low to around $1,870 during the initial Asian session on Thursday.
AVAX, MATIC, Uniswap witness explosive on-chain activity, on track for massive price rally
Altcoins AVAX, MATIC and Uniswap witnessed a massive spike in adoption and on-chain activity in Q4 2022. Analysts at Messari Crypto have noted the rising activity and users on AVAX, MATIC and Uniswap networks.
European markets falter as NATO pushes back on Russian troop de-escalation claims
NATO and the US are reporting that Russian troop numbers are rising near Ukraine, and that no de-escalation appears to be happening, making markets increasingly susceptible to headline risk.