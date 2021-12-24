The FTSE 100 has added around 15 points in its shortened session, capping a rebound that has gone on all week.

Stocks continue in positive form.

2022 could start well if Omicron concerns remain under control.

European markets are making progress today, taking their lead from the better finish for US markets last night. After a wobble earlier in the month thanks to Omicron worries, indices on Wall Street made headway this week, recovering most of the losses, and this positive atmosphere has carried over to the shortened session in London.

The FTSE 100 has not had as stellar a year as some, but the recovery of 7400 today puts it in good stead for the year ahead, and means a run at the pre-pandemic highs could still be possible if Omicron concerns can be kept under control and earnings continue to recover in the fashion they have throughout 2021.

A Merry Christmas to you all.