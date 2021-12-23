Easing fears around Omicron have helped markets to push into Christmas in better form, with the FTSE 100 up 40 points in afternoon trading.

Stocks find their festive cheer on last full day of trading before Christmas

Omicron worries diminish, with growth expectations rebounding

Christmas period likely to see equities remain positive after strong year

It might not be like some of the Santa rallies of years past, but at least markets have managed to claw their way higher this week, and as the final full day of London trading before Christmas marches to its close, stocks look to be in stronger form.

Given how light the calendar has been this week it is hard to pin the move on anything firm, but at least the Omicron situation appears to be lessening in the scope of its potential dangers, providing one source of optimism. And the economic recovery is still on track, as the rebound in durable goods orders shows.

Markets are now firmly into the festive period, and traditionally this is a better one for stocks, even if it is low liquidity and lack of news that drives the move higher. 2021 proved to be a solid one across the board for equities, even if the year didn’t match up to all the optimistic expectations prevailing in January.