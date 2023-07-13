Share:

Asia Market Update: Equities rally after softer US CPI; HSI outperforms on Govt promise of support for tech; CN weak exports persist; DXY nearly below 100 following US CPI data.

- Equity markets throughout Asia up 1 to 2.5% with strong risk-on sentiment post-US CPI showing falling inflation.

- Hang Seng Tech Index up over 3% as China Market Regulator promises targeted support for individual businesses, “improved regulation of platform firms” and China Premier asked tech co’s to ‘support the economy”.

- Meituan +3.3%, JD +3.4%, Bilibili +5.5%.

- South Korean Central Bank (BOK) board unanimously left rates unchanged, as expected.

- China PBOC set another stronger yuan fix, though now only 200 pips above USD/CNH.

- China Jun trade data again logged weak dollar-denominated exports, down over 12% y/y, weakest since Feb 2020.

- Interesting allegoric warning from the China Economic Daily today in reference to local gov’t financing vehicle (LGFV) risks; that they are at risk of a 'gray rhinoceros' event.

- USD continued to lose ground, with the Dollar Index nearly breaking below 100. Sterling broke 1.30 for first time since April 2022, leaving its crisis levels [down to near parity with USD] of September/October last year well behind.

- Notable Japan corporate earnings today Earnings: Fast Retailing, Seven & I, Toho, Hisamitsu Mfg, Shochiku,

Looking ahead (Asian time zone)

- Tonight US PPI; Initial jobless claims.

- Fri Japan Industrial Production (final); Holiday in New Zealand.

- Fri night US Consumer Sentiment; US Q2 bank earnings begin.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens +0.3% at 7,152.

- Australia July Consumer Inflation Expectations: 5.2% v 5.2% prior.

- S&P: Australia Home Loan Arrears declined In May.

- Australia ACCC [competition regulator] gives interim authorisation for electricity industry to coordinate maintenance - financial press.

- New Zealand Jun REINZ House Sales Y/Y: +14.6% v -0.4% prior.

- New Zealand Jun Manufacturing PMI: 47.5 v 48.7 prior (4th straight contraction).

- New Zealand Jun Food Prices M/M: 1.6% v 0.3% prior.

- New Zealand Jun Total Card Spending M/M: +1.3% v -1.9% prior; Retail Card Spending M/M: +1.0% v -1.7% prior.

- New Zealand sells total NZ$500M vs. NZ$500M indicated in 2026, 2031 and 2051 bonds.

China/Hong Kong

- Shanghai Composite opens +0.2% at 3,202.

- Hang Seng opens +1.7% at 19,181.

- Deposit Protection Board Chair: Hong Kong launches consultation for deposit protection scheme; Plans to raise cap to HK$800K (prior HK$500K).

- Japan "strongly" asks Hong Kong not to strengthen restrictions on food imports from Japan regarding Fukushima water release - Japan Foreign Minister [overnight update].

- CHINA JUN TRADE BALANCE (CNY-DENOMINATED): 491.3B V 452.3B PRIOR.

- CHINA JUN TRADE BALANCE: $70.6B V $74.9BE.

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1527 v 7.1765 prior (strongest fix since Jun 19).

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY5B in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY3B v CNY0B prior.

- China Economic Daily: Local government debt issue warrants an 'urgent' fix, efforts to resolve local government debt risks should be stepped up; mentions risk of 'gray rhinoceros' event.

- China PBOC Yi Gang reiterates China should be able to maintain normal monetary policy; China enjoys more policy maneuver with flexible yuan (CNY) – press.

- China Securities Journal Front-page: Reiterates China expected to stabilize growth with policy mix in H2; cites unnamed analysts.

- CEO Musk: Have advocated for AI oversight and regulation including during meetings in China.

- (US) Follow Up: State Dept and Commerce Dept email accounts hit by Chinese-linked hackers - US press.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens +0.5% at 32,106.

- JAPAN SELLS ¥1.2T IN 20-YEAR JGB BONDS; AVG YIELD: 1.0700% V 0.9480% PRIOR; BID-TO-COVER: 3.38X V 3.03X PRIOR.

- BANK OF JAPAN (BOJ): OFFERS TO BUY ¥4.0T IN JGB REPURCHASE FUTURE DELIVERY OPERATION; announces purchases of JGSs under repurchase agreements.

- Japan's METI to issue improvement order to utilities [including the retailing unit of Chubu Electric] on Fri, relates to the formation of cartels - Press [update].

- Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: North Korea's ICBM launch appears to be an attempt to develop it as a weapon.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

- Japan releases weekly flows data [period ended Jul 7]: Japan buying of foreign bonds -¥950.5B v +¥1.253T prior; Foreign buying of Japan stocks: ¥181.7B v ¥195.0B prior.

South Korea

- Kospi opens +0.6% at 2,589.

- BANK OF KOREA (BOK) LEAVES REPO RATE UNCHANGED AT 3.50%; AS EXPECTED [4th straight pause].

- Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov Rhee: Today's decision to keep policy steady was unanimous; reiterates all 6 members are open to 3.75% as the terminal rate [implies 1 more 25bps rate hike].

- Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: North Korea's ICBM launch appears to be an attempt to develop it as a weapon.

- UN Security Council to meet publicly on North Korea's missile launch on Thursday - Council President (Britain).

Other Asia

- Singapore SGX Reports Jun Securities Market Turnover Value (S$): 23.7B, +3% m/m.

North America

- US JUN CPI M/M: 0.2% V 0.3%E; Y/Y: 3.0% V 3.1%E (slowest annual pace since Mar 2021); core M/M: 0.2% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 4.8% v 5.0%e (1st time below 5.0% since Nov 2021 and smallest M/M rise since Aug 2021).

- US Jun Real Avg Hourly Earning Y/Y: 1.2% v 0.2% prior; Avg Weekly Earnings Y/Y: +0.6% v -0.6% prior.

- US Fed’s Barkin (non-voter): Inflation is still too high; Demand remains elevated at the same time supply is constained, process of getting back to balance has been slow.

- US Fed's Kashkari (voter): Fight against inflation must succeed; If it persists may need to raise rates further.

- US Atlanta June Sticky-CPI annualized 2.9% v 4.1% m/m, core 2.8% v 4.0% m/m.

- US White house economic advisor Brainard: Recent non-house core services inflation is close to pre-pandemic levels.

- US FEDERAL RESERVE BEIGE BOOK: OVERALL ECONOMIC ACTIVITY INCREASED SLIGHTLY SINCE MID MAY; Prices increased at a modest pace overall, and several Districts noted some slowing in the pace of increase.

Europe

- Russia Jun CPI M/M: 0.4% v 0.5%e; Y/Y: 3.3% v 3.3%e.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225 +1.5%; ASX 200 +1.5%; Hang Seng +2.6%; Shanghai Composite +1.1% ; Kospi +0.9%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures +0.2%; Nasdaq100 +0.4%, Dax +0.1%; FTSE100 +1.8%.

- EUR 1.028-1.1049 ; JPY 138.07-138.68 ; AUD 0.6782-0.6821 ; NZD 0.6286-0.6340.

- Gold flat at $1,961/oz; Crude Oil +0.3% at $77.72/brl; Copper +0.1% at $3.8560/lb.