Another positive session in Europe on Wednesday, as investors take the wobble in US tech a day earlier in their stride.

Investors eventually got their Santa rally and it seems that optimism has carried through into the new year. Evidence that omicron is not as severe as previous strains, despite spreading far faster, is offering hope that restrictions will be short-lived and the economic damage minimal.

As I've said previously though, we can often read far too much into late/early year moves and usually, it seems, come to the wrong conclusion. Omicron being less severe is good news but that just leaves us where we were before it appeared, in an uncertain, high inflation, monetary tightening environment. In other words, plenty of risks remain.

And those risks may have been evident in the data we saw yesterday, with the great resignation continuing in the US. The number of people who quit their jobs in November hit a record high, while job openings remained close to their highest despite falling slightly.

This came as data from ISM showed manufacturing prices paid came in much lower than expected, which could signal a reversal in the trend of supply disruptions driving up costs. In other words, as transitory inflationary factors ease, more permanent pressures appear to be mounting. It's no wonder central banks have decided the time for action has come.

With the Fed minutes still to come later and the US jobs report on Friday, there's plenty to look forward to this week that could lay the groundwork for the rest of the month as far as investors sentiment goes. And with the ADP release massively exceeding expectations on Wednesday - driven by services that made up a large part of the beat - excitement ahead of the NFP on Friday will only grow.

Oil running on fumes

The oil price recovery may be starting to run on fumes after OPEC+ confirmed what markets had been pricing in over the last couple of weeks; that omicron won't have an overly detrimental impact on crude demand. In continuing its 400,000 barrels per day, monthly increases, the group offered further comfort to investors that the economic impact is likely to be minor and short-lived.

The question now is whether the group can meet quotas which have reportedly been a challenge for certain member countries. That, along with the promising demand outlook, should keep prices well supported even if near-term indicators may be hinting at a little exhaustion in the rally.

Gold eyeing key resistance ahead of Fed minutes

Gold prices are pushing higher again on Wednesday ahead of the Fed meeting. The yellow metal fell hard at the start of the week but has been trying to recover since after finding support around $1,800.

If it can generate fresh upside momentum, challenges remain around the same key resistance levels. Just as we saw prior to the breakout in November, $1,833 looks key and failed attempts late last week and early this confirmed that. If it breaks above here, we could see new momentum which could propel it higher. Whether it will get that from the minutes later is another thing. The ADP has given it a nudge in the right direction though.

A dull start to the year for bitcoin

There isn't really much to add on bitcoin, which is something you don't hear very often when referencing cryptocurrencies. As far as bitcoin is concerned, this is the time of year for wild predictions, from prices crashing to zero to hitting half a million dollars. Which makes the forecasts were seeing of $100,000 - more than double its current price - look a little tame by comparison. Perhaps this is the phase bitcoin is heading into, relative normality with periods of inactivity. Probably not though.