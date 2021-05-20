Fed minutes may have highlighted the potential for tapering in the months ahead, yet markets are taking a more constructive approach. Widespread gains have brought calm after yesterdays jitters, although plans to allow Iran to ramp-up oil exports cast a shadow on Crude markets.

Markets gain ground as jobless claims continue to fall

Tesla helps lead Nasdaq higher

Trainline breaks down after ‘Great British Railways’ announcement

What a difference a day makes. Financial markets have gone from a sea of red to one of overwhelming optimism, with the Nasdaq and DAX leading the charge. That comes despite an unwelcome reminder from the FOMC that a tightening phase for monetary policy may not be too far away. With the latest FOMC minutes highlighting the potential need to discuss tapering, there is a fear that tightening talk will only ramp up once the recent inflation readings have been accounted for. Continued improvements on the jobs front came in the form of an improved jobless claims figure of 444k, although a surprise rise in continuing claims did cloud the message somewhat.

The resurgence in Bitcoin has helped bolster Tesla and Coinbase valuations, in turn helping an already positive move for the Nasdaq. Meanwhile, Elon Musk has finally taken to his twitter in a constructive manner, with plans to stage a new Tesla Model S Plaid event in June bringing hope of a resurgence for the stock. On the FX-front, improved risk attitudes appear to have brought about a decline is demand for the greenback, with the dollar index heading towards levels not seen since early January.

Despite widespread gains elsewhere, Trainline stock has been left the station wondering what the fallout todays ‘Great British Railways’ reforms will have upon their business. The 23% slump for Trainline shares reflects the loss of business that comes as ticket processing is taken onto the new GBR site. Energy stocks have been one of the detractors in an otherwise widespread rise for the S&P 500. Claims that we could be on the cusp of a renewed Iranian nuclear accord bring benefits from a Middle East stability perspective, yet it also confirms the fears that Biden’s Presidency would see a sharp rise in output as Iranian exports rise once again. The premise that we will see a fresh wave of crude supply is hard to deny, as there will be few nations willing to drop their quota in a bid to maintain the OPEC+ target.