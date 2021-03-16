Top daily news

Stock markets are mixed currently following a bullish session on Monday while US 10-year Treasury yields eased to 1.60% ahead of two-day Fed meeting starting today. Tesla stocks closed up 2.05% as the EV maker officially gave CEO Elon Musk the title of “Technoking of Tesla” in a new regulatory filing on Monday, Apple shares gained 2.45%.

Currency Pair Change EUR USD 0.02% GBP USD -0.5% USD JPY 0.08% AUD USD -0.23%

The Dollar strengthening has paused currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.2% Monday as business activity continued to expand in New York State in March.

Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD continued sliding Monday despite German federal statistics bureau Destatis report German Wholesale Price Index rose 2.3% over year in February after no change in previous month. Euro is higher currently against the Dollar while Pound’s sliding is intact. AUD/USD continued its sliding as USD/JPY slowed its climbing yesterday with both yen and Australian dollar lower against the greenback currently.

Indices Change Dow Jones Index -0.05% GB 100 Index -0.12% Nikkei Index 0.52% Hang Seng Index 0.49% Australian Stock Index 0.8%

Futures on three main US stock indexes are higher currently after SP500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record highs Monday. The three US main stock benchmarks recorded gains ranging from 0.3% to 1.1%.

European stock indexes are down currently after ending mixed yesterday as Germany and Italy became the latest countries to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca-University of Oxford vaccine over concerns about possible side effects. Asian indexes are mostly higher today with Australia’s All Ordinaries ASX 200 Index leading gains.

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil -0.73% WTI Crude -0.65%

Brent is edging lower ahead of data from the American Petroleum Institute later today. Prices closed lower Monday despite reports China’s industrial output growth quickened in January-February, beating expectations, and its daily refinery throughput rose 15% from a year earlier. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost 0.3%. Brent fell 0.5% to $68.88 a barrel on Monday.

Metals Change Gold -0.09%

Gold prices are pulling back today. April gold rose 0.6% to $1729.20 an ounce on Monday, highest closing in nearly 2 weeks.

