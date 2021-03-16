Top daily news
Stock markets are mixed currently following a bullish session on Monday while US 10-year Treasury yields eased to 1.60% ahead of two-day Fed meeting starting today. Tesla stocks closed up 2.05% as the EV maker officially gave CEO Elon Musk the title of “Technoking of Tesla” in a new regulatory filing on Monday, Apple shares gained 2.45%.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|0.02%
|GBP USD
|-0.5%
|USD JPY
|0.08%
|AUD USD
|-0.23%
The Dollar strengthening has paused currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.2% Monday as business activity continued to expand in New York State in March.
Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD continued sliding Monday despite German federal statistics bureau Destatis report German Wholesale Price Index rose 2.3% over year in February after no change in previous month. Euro is higher currently against the Dollar while Pound’s sliding is intact. AUD/USD continued its sliding as USD/JPY slowed its climbing yesterday with both yen and Australian dollar lower against the greenback currently.
Stock market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|-0.05%
|GB 100 Index
|-0.12%
|Nikkei Index
|0.52%
|Hang Seng Index
|0.49%
|Australian Stock Index
|0.8%
Futures on three main US stock indexes are higher currently after SP500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record highs Monday. The three US main stock benchmarks recorded gains ranging from 0.3% to 1.1%.
European stock indexes are down currently after ending mixed yesterday as Germany and Italy became the latest countries to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca-University of Oxford vaccine over concerns about possible side effects. Asian indexes are mostly higher today with Australia’s All Ordinaries ASX 200 Index leading gains.
Commodity market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|-0.73%
|WTI Crude
|-0.65%
Brent is edging lower ahead of data from the American Petroleum Institute later today. Prices closed lower Monday despite reports China’s industrial output growth quickened in January-February, beating expectations, and its daily refinery throughput rose 15% from a year earlier. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost 0.3%. Brent fell 0.5% to $68.88 a barrel on Monday.
Gold market news
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|-0.09%
Gold prices are pulling back today. April gold rose 0.6% to $1729.20 an ounce on Monday, highest closing in nearly 2 weeks.
