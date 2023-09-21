Tony shares his views on Equities, Metals and updates his Long Oil Positions.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD recovers modestly from multi-month lows, stays below 1.2300
GBP/USD erased a small portion of its daily losses after dropping to a fresh multi-month low below 1.2250 on the Bank of England's dovish surprise. With Wall Street's main indexes trading deep in the red, however, the USD holds its ground and doesn't allow the pair to recover above 1.2300.
EUR/USD holds near 1.0650 following mixed ECB commentary
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate at around 1.0650 in the American session on Thursday. Mixed comments from European Central Bank policymakers on the rate outlook and the cautious market mood doesn't allow the pair to gather recovery momentum.
Gold trims weekly gains, trades around $1,920 Premium
XAU/USD extended its weekly decline to $1,913.91 as the US Dollar kept marching higher following the Federal Reserve (Fed) decision to keep rates unchanged, but remark rates will remain higher for longer. Also, the Fed left the door open for one more rate hike this year. Chair Jerome Powell said the focus is on a soft landing, suggesting they are still struggling to avoid a recession.
Tether increased its secured loans in Q2 despite commitment to reduce lending
Tether Holdings has resumed the lending of its stablecoins in the form of secured loans to clients after announcing that it is set to wind down this practice less than a year ago.
Fed Dot Plot puts more pressure on DJIA
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has pulled back 0.51% so far this week, losing most of the ground after the Federal Reserve press conference on Wednesday. The US central bank once again paused interest rates but raised the specter of another hike before next year.