Regional Overview

Macro, FX & Rates: CZ unemployment lower than exp.

(CZ) Unemployment rate increased to 5.3% (vs. expected 5.4 %) in January. / Despite marginal increase in unemployment rate in January, the overall trend remains positive (after seasonal adjustment, unemployment rate even fell below 5%). Rising demand for labour was also confirmed by data on vacancies which showed further increase last month. Positive development in labour market should in our view support further acceleration of wages growth in 2017.

Equities: mBank results surprise positively

(CZ) O2 CR: The main shareholder, PPF Group sold its 3% stake to Belviport Trading. /POSITIVE. After the transaction, PPF`s stake will drop to 81.1% from 84.1% and free float increases to 19% or 17.4% if excluded treasury shares. As such this has significantly eliminated the main risk of share overhang for the short term as it increases the free float well above the MSCI 15% threshold. We maintain our BUY recommendation with target price at CZK 286/shr.

(PL) mBank: Company reported 4Q16 figures today. / POSITIVE. Reported numbers were well above the market consensus on bottom line (PLN 292mln vs. PLN 263mln expected). Net fee income reached PLN 753mln. vs. PLN 676mln expected and C/I ratio stood at 47.1%. We expect positive market reaction.

(PL) Telcos: During December 2016, total fines imposed on the sector by the anti-monopoly and consumer protection office UOKiK amounted to PLN 86 mln according to Dziennik Gazeta Prawna. The list of punished entities included listed firms Orange Polska and Cyfrowy Polsat. A manager of one of the recently fined companies says around 15 new investigations have been launched since January. / NEGATIVE. As it seems that UOKiK`s head Marek Niechcial runs a much stricter policy than his predecessors.

Weekly Preview: NBP meeting in focus

(PL) Monetary Policy Council will conclude its meeting today around noon. We do not expect any significant change in Council's opinion despite the fact that inflation rate has accelerated in Poland as well. We believe that the MPC will again state that stable rates is the most likely scenario for 2017 (even though market bets on rate hike have been on rise).

(HU) The trade balance might be around EUR650m in December, which would mean that the full year trade surplus might be above EUR10bn (historical peak) in 2016. In the light of the relatively strong domestic consumption the continuously increasing trade surplus is a surprise as the higher consumption would have to bring higher import as well. We think that trade balance may start to deteriorate slightly in 2017 due to the further increase of households consumption and the higher investments, while we see no booming export demand.

LAST PREVIOUS CHANGE (%) EURCZK 27.02 27.02 0.00 EURHUF 309.2 309.3 -0.04 EURPLN 4.304 4.304 -0.01

LAST PREVIOUS CHANGE (bps) CZGB 10Y 0.440 0.435 0.5 HUGB 10Y 3.61 3.59 0.6 PLGB 10Y 3.79 3.81 -0.4

LAST PREVIOUS CHANGE (%) PX 947.3 947.3 0.00 BUX 32532 32540 -0.02 WIG 55617 55617 0.00



