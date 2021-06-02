The second day of June has been another broadly positive one for stock markets, although gains on the FTSE 100 have been somewhat muted.
Markets are making steady progress this afternoon, although a lack of macro drivers have left things a little dull. However, ‘never short a dull market’ is a key adage for investors and traders, and remains an important principle to remember, especially when the urge to ‘sell in May (or June) and go away’ remains so prevalent. With 10-year breakevens dropping back in recent sessions it seems that the boil has come off the inflation story for the time being, and this has been helped along by the evolution of the Fed’s language (or at least that of recent Fed speakers), which has aimed to flag the Fed’s reaction function and reassure markets that a ‘see no evil, hear no evil’ approach to inflation is not the predetermined course for policymakers.
The FTSE 100 continues to flirt with 7100, but so far a firm close above this level continues to elude the index. As in the US, a lack of big-name earnings data leaves the index somewhat adrift, and once again outshone by the mid-cap 250 that has hit a new record high today. But overall indices remain in solid form, and have started June on the right foot after holding their ground in a less-than exciting May.
