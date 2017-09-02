Regional Overview

Macro, FX & Rates: NBP kept rates unchanged

(PL) Polish central bank kept interest rates unchanged at an all-time low (1.5%) as expected. The press release concludes that the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) perceives the "current level of interest rates is conducive to keeping the Polish economy on the sustainable growth path and maintaining macroeconomic balance". / The MPC seems to be happy with current monetary policy setting. Despite recent acceleration of inflation, the MPC sees low risk of inflation persistently running above the target (2.5%). In our base scenario, we expect official interest rates will remain stable throughout 2017.

(HU) Trade reached EUR 0.556bn surplus in Dec, slightly below expectations. In 2016FY, trade hit a record surplus of EUR 10bn. / We think that trade balance may start to deteriorate slightly in 2017 due to the further increase of households consumption and the higher investments, while we see no booming export demand.

Equities: Komercni & CME in line, PEO surprise +

(CZ) KOMB: Komercni netted CZK 3.049bn in 4Q16, which represents an increase of 6.1% vs. 4Q15, in line with market consensus. /NEUTRAL; The bank surprised negatively on NII and fees (1% below estimates and 4.7%, respectively), but surprised positively on trading results. The bank proposes CZK 40/shr DVD (4.3% DY, 55% PoR), in line with our and market estimates and proposes dividend pay-out of 60% of recurring net profit for next year. This would imply CZK 38-39/shr DVD or 4.1% DY. All in all results broadly in line, DVD perfectly in line and mild disappointment from the proposed DVD PoR for next year.

(CZ) CME: released its 4Q16 results, which broadly in line with estimates. CETV mildly beat its own FY16 OIBDA guidance (USD 150mn vs. USD 147mn); /NEUTRAL; A recovery of Romanian operation continued also in 4Q16 with like-for-like revenues growing by a strong 11.3% y/y. Czech operations enjoyed 3.5% like-for-like revenues growth, while Slovakia booked 7.5% y/y growth. Bulgarian and Croatian markets were still weak with 0.3% and 1.6% l-f-l revenues decline. Total revenues were up 5.4% y/y. OIBDA improved as well. CETV booked first quarterly profit since 2Q 2011. Company did not provide any detailed outlook for 2017, but it was expected.

(PL) PEO: Bank Pekao netted PLN 494.7mn in 4Q16, which represents an increase of 12.6% vs. 4Q15, while PEO beat the market consensus by 3.4% (2.4% above our estimates) on lower than expected cost of risk. Net interest income reached PLN 1112.8mn (up 3.8% y/y), 0.2% below market consensus. Net fees surprised positively with "only" 0.7% y/y decline to PLN 500mn (1.4% better than market anticipated). Cost of risk reached PLN 106mn, 20% better than estimated. Management proposes PLN 8.68/shr DVD, 6.4% DY, 100% PoR. /SLGHT POSITIVE. Pekao announced a solid set of 4Q16 results, beating market consensus on net profit line on better than expected risk costs. Proposed dividend is a notch above BBG consensus (PLN 8.68/shr vs. PLN 7.8/shr expected).

LAST PREVIOUS CHANGE (%) EURCZK 27.02 27.03 -0.03 EURHUF 309.2 309.2 0.01 EURPLN 4.316 4.313 0.08

LAST PREVIOUS CHANGE (bps) CZGB 10Y 0.463 0.466 -0.3 HUGB 10Y 3.53 3.53 0.0 PLGB 10Y 3.78 3.76 0.6

LAST PREVIOUS CHANGE (%) PX 955.2 955.2 0.00 BUX 32623 32596 0.08 WIG 55643 55643 0.00



