Stocks and the euro have weakened this afternoon, following the hawkish and cautious update from the ECB today.
ECB plans send Europe lower
“It might be late to the party, but the ECB looks committed to raising rates. This has given fresh impetus to the rush to sell stocks, with Wall Street beginning the day in the red and European markets seeing losses intensify. Investors can look at today’s oil prices and realise that high CPI readings aren’t going away, so hopes of a cooling in the pace of central bank tightening are likely to remain unfulfilled. But with the growth forecasts being trimmed too, the euro has been on the receiving end of selling too, confirming the pessimistic views of investors.”
Wall Street struggles ahead of tomorrow’s inflation data
“The risk rally hasn’t given up the ghost yet, but it is certainly looking weaker by the day. Much of course depends on how tomorrow’s CPI figure comes in, and with the gloomy expectations of growth spreading to include the eurozone it seems only a matter of time before US stocks take a new leg to the downside.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pierces 0.7100 as Wall Street sells off
The AUD/USD pair ends Thursday at fresh weekly lows, as US indexes sold-off into the close. Fears related to global overheating inflation and slowing economic growth pushed high-yielding assets lower, while the greenback soared.
EUR/USD nears 1.0600 in the ECB’s aftermath
EUR/USD has continued to fall in the American session after reaching a weekly high of 1.0773. The ECB's hesitancy to commit to 50 basis points rate hikes amid fragmentation risks weighs on the shared currency ahead of Friday's US inflation data.
Gold: The dollar set to win the battle
Gold trades around $1,850, marginally lower on Thursday, as the market mood turned firmly sour following the ECB decision. As widely anticipated, the central bank left rates unchanged and announced a rate hike coming in July, followed by another one in September.
Terra’s Do Kwon may not face criminal charges even though LUNA 2.0 is also crashing
Terra Luna price is bringing back the pain to investors' portfolios as the price is experiencing more mudslides to start the month of June. Terra continues the heartbreak as bears are suppressing the controversial cryptocurrency to no avail.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!