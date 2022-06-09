Stocks and the euro have weakened this afternoon, following the hawkish and cautious update from the ECB today.

ECB plans send Europe lower

“It might be late to the party, but the ECB looks committed to raising rates. This has given fresh impetus to the rush to sell stocks, with Wall Street beginning the day in the red and European markets seeing losses intensify. Investors can look at today’s oil prices and realise that high CPI readings aren’t going away, so hopes of a cooling in the pace of central bank tightening are likely to remain unfulfilled. But with the growth forecasts being trimmed too, the euro has been on the receiving end of selling too, confirming the pessimistic views of investors.”

Wall Street struggles ahead of tomorrow’s inflation data

“The risk rally hasn’t given up the ghost yet, but it is certainly looking weaker by the day. Much of course depends on how tomorrow’s CPI figure comes in, and with the gloomy expectations of growth spreading to include the eurozone it seems only a matter of time before US stocks take a new leg to the downside.”