Asia Market Update: Equities generally rise following the gains on Wall St.; less focus on geopolitics?; BOE decision in focus; RBA's SOMP is due on Fri.
General trend
- Australia Jun Trade Surplus at record high.
- Hang Seng has outperformed; Alibaba rises ahead of earnings.
- Toyota affirmed Op profit guidance.
- Japanese companies expected to report results include Nippon Steel, SoftBank Corp, SUMCO.
- US equity FUTs have traded slightly lower.
- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX 200 opened +0.1%
- CBA.AU To increase variable rates on mortgages by 50bps on Aug 12th; to increase savings rates on certain products.
- ORI.AU To acquire Axis Mining Technology for initial A$260M cash with possible earn outs; announces A$650M institutional share placement at A$16.00/shr (returns to trading -10%).
- (AU) Australia Jun Trade Balance (A$): 17.7B v 14.0Be (record surplus); Exports M/M: 5% v 0%e; Imports M/M: 1% v 3%e; The surge in exports was led by non-monetary gold and metals ores.
- (AU) Australia stats agency, ABS: In 2020, 46% of the world’s lithium came from Australia and exports of lithium are expected to continue to increase, forecasted to contribute A$9.4B in revenue to the Australian economy by 2023-24.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opened +0.7%.
- (JP) Japan govt official Saito (AKA Mr. JGB): Investors need to prepare for JGB trading to return to normal - press.
- 9984.JP Said to have raised total $22B after selling derivatives in Alibaba – FT.
- (JP) Japan Investors Net Buying of Foreign Bonds: ¥37.1B v ¥112.0B prior; Foreign Net Buying of Japan Stocks: -¥120.3B v +¥297.6B prior.
- 7203.JP Reports Q1 Net ¥736.8B v ¥897.8B y/y, Op ¥578.7B v ¥997.5B y/y, Rev ¥8.49T v ¥7.94T y/y.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥250B v ¥250B indicated in 10-year 0.005% inflation-indexed bonds; yield at lowest accepted % v -0.715% prior; bid to cover: 3.32x v 3.62x prior.
Korea
-Kospi opened +0.7%
- 005930.KR Awarded 5G network supply agreement from Bharti Airtel [first South Korean 5G deal in India]; financial terms not disclosed.
- US financial press - 035720.KR Reports Q2 (KRW) Net 67.6B v 311.7B y/y; Op 171.0B v 162.6B y/y; Rev 1.82T v 1.35T y/y.
China/Hong Kong
-Hang Seng opened +1.2%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.5%.
- (CN) China State Media: PBOC seeking to revise laws to allow for better oversight of systemically important institutions and financial infrastructure and statistics.
- (CN) China Securities Journal: China 2022 infrastructure investment +11% y/y.
- (CN) China State Grid plans to spend CNY150B on ultra-high voltage (UHV) power lines – US financial press.
- (CN) Certain banks in Qingdao have been told to not release home purchasers' mortgages to their property developer - Chinese press.
- (HK) Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) purchases HK$14.161B to defend currency peg.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7636 v 6.7813 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.
Other
- (TW) Taiwan Defense Ministry: Unidentified aircraft, likely drone, flew above islands at Kinmen area on Wed night; fired flares to drive away.
- (SG) Singapore to issue S$1.9-2.4B in inaugural 50-year Green Bonds.
North America
- WMT Reportedly laying off hundreds of corporate workers as part of HQ restructuring following profit warning - press.
- COST Reports July total SSS +7.0% (ex-gas and FX).
- BKNG Reports Q2 $19.08 v $17.64e, Rev $4.29B v $4.35Be; Notes Q2 room nights surpassing 2019 levels for the first time; Expects record Q3 Rev.
Europe
- (UR) Ukraine President Zelenskiy said to be speaking with China President Xi on brokering an end to Russia invasion of Ukraine – SCMP.
- (IE) Ireland July PMI Services: 56.3 v 55.6 prior (17th consecutive expansion).
- (RU) G7 Statement: To cut reliance on civil nuclear goods from Russia to prevent Russia from profiting from war.
Levels as of 01:15ET
- Hang Seng +1.4%; Shanghai Composite -0.0%; Kospi +0.4%; Nikkei225 +0.6%; ASX 200 +0.1%.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 -0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.2%, Dax +0.4%; FTSE100 +0.1%.
- EUR 1.0176-1.0156; JPY 134.13-133.43; AUD 0.6963-0.6937; NZD 0.6297-0.6260.
- Commodity Futures: Gold +0.6% at $1,787/oz; Crude Oil +0.3% at $90.90/brl; Copper -0.8% at $3.45/lb.
