Asia Market Update: Equities generally rise; CN markets extends gains amid recent rumors; US Fed decision due later today.

General trend

- USD/JPY declines ahead of Fed decision; 2-yr UST yields also drop.

- South Korea says North Korea fired at least 10 missiles today.

- Japanese cos. due to report earnings include Nomura, Z Holdings, Mitsubishi Motors, KDDI, AGC.

- Fast Retailing to release monthly sales figures.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened +0.0%.

- (NZ) New Zealand Q3 unemployment rate: 3.3% V 3.2%E; Employment Change Q/Q: 1.3% v 0.5%e; Y/Y: 1.2% v 0.3%e.

- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Hawkesby: Extend of economic downturn is highly uncertain; We have a very hot labor market, need to ensure demand slows.

- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Financial Stability Review (FSR): Bank capital liquidity positions are strong.

- (AU) Australia Oct AIG Manufacturing Index: 49.6 v 50.2 prior.

- (AU) Australia sells A$800M v A$800M indicated in 2.75% Nov 2028 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.4932%; bid-to-cover 3.13x.

- (AU) Australia Sept home loans value M/M: -8.2% V -3.0%E; INVESTMENT LENDING M/M: -6.0% V -4.8% PRIOR.

- (AU) Australia Sept building approvals M/M: -5.8% V -10.0%E.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened -0.4%.

- (JP) Japan notes that a China Naval ship entered into its waters on Nov 2nd.

- (JP) Japan OCT monetary base Y/Y: -6.9% V -3.3% prior (2nd consecutive decline).

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Sept Minutes (two decisions ago): Need to be vigilant on impat to monetary tightening by certain central banks on global markets.

- (JP) Japan govt spent ¥6.3T (~$43B) in total FX interventions during Oct 2022 – MOF ( yesterday after the close).

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki follow up comments: Conducting FX intervention with purpose; Ready to deal immediately in FX market if we believe there is speculative actions.

- (JP) Said that Japan PM Kishida's Adviser Shibusawa is considering a perpetual bond solution for the BOJ ETF holdings; seeks to minimize impact from any BOJ monetary policy exit - Press.

- (JP) Japan PM Kishida: Will hold a national security Council due to increased tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

- (JP) Japan Defense Min Hamada: Cannot tolerate recent actions from North Korea.

Korea

- Kospi opened -0.4%.

- (KR) South Korea Oct CPI M/M: 0.3% V 0.2%E; Y/Y: 5.7% V 5.6%E; CPI Core Y/Y: 4.8% v 4.5% prior (Fastest since Dec 2008).

- (KR) South Korea Finance Ministry: CPI seen slowing gradually, but will remain high for a considerable period.

- (KR) Reports or air raid alarm in Ulleung-Gun region of South Korea after North Korea fired ballistic missile - local press.

- (KR) Follow Up: South Korea says North Korea fired at least 10 missiles today - South Korea press.

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) sells 2-year Monetary Stabilization Bonds (MSB): avg yield 4.225% v 3.760% prior.

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Official: Uncertainty high for South Korea inflation path; CPI to remain at 5.0% range until Q1 2023.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened -0.4%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.4%.

- (CN) China Foreign Ministry asked about social media reports that China is forming Reopening Committee: Not aware of the situation [Nov 1st].

- (CN) Traders circulating unverified chatter that Chinese 'Reopening Committee' has been formed [Nov 1st].

- (HK) Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Yue: No plans to change the USD/HKD peg; Peg is supported by strong buffers and deep reserves.

- (CN) Beijing Public Security Outlines traffic control measures for marathon [Nov 6th].

- (CN) China NDRC: China foreign investment has increased steadily so far in 2022.

- (CN) China CBIRC Official: Property sector now stable in China, Banks have low exposure to property sector in China.

- (CN) China Regulator CSRC Vice Chairman Fang: President Xi vision is to share Chinese growth with the world.

- (CN) PBOC Gov Yi Gang: China economy broadly on track; Potential growth to remain in reasonable range - Comments at HKMA event.

Other

- (SG) Singapore Central Bank (MAS) Gov Menon: Record inflows can be managed.

- (BR) Brazil Oil Regulator takes measures to prevent fuel shortage - press.

North America

- CAKE Reports Q3 -$0.03 v $0.28e, Rev $784M v $799Me (-10% after hours).

- CHGG Reports Q3 $0.21 v $0.14e, Rev $164.7M v $158Me (+18% after hours).

- AMD Reports Q3 $0.67 v $0.67e, Rev $5.57B v $5.58Be; Cuts FY22 outlook; Notes softening PC market and substantial inventory reduction actions across the PC supply chain.

- (CA) Bank of Canada (BOC) Gov Macklem: How much further rates go up, will depend on how well monetary policy is working, how supply challenges are resolving and inflation is responding to tightening cycle; not seeing a generalized decline in price pressures yet.

- (US) Follow Up: US Treasury Dept to release Quarterly Refunding Statement at 8:30 AM ET [Nov 2nd].

Europe

- (DK) Expected that the Center Left block will win a majority in Parliament (not expected).

- (UK) Oct BRC Shop Price Index Y/Y: 6.6% v 5.7% prior.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -0.1%, ASX 200 +0.1% , Hang Seng +2.5%; Shanghai Composite +1.5% ; Kospi +0.1%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.3%; Nasdaq100 +0.4%, Dax +0.6%; FTSE100 +0.3%.

- EUR 0.9899-0.9870 ; JPY 148.37-147.16 ; AUD 0.6427-0.6384 ;NZD 0.5875-0.5835.

- Gold +0.2% at $1,653/oz; Crude Oil +1.4% at $89.61/brl; Copper +1.1% at $3.5045/lb.