Asia Market Update: Equities generally rise after softer US CPI data; USD trades mixed ahead of Fed decision; UK CPI also in focus.
General trend
- Chinese chipmakers lag [US said to have placed YMTC on blacklist (entity list); the announcement may come later this week – FT; US Lawmakers said to have proposed a bill that would cut off certain Chinese Companies (including Huawei) from US-based banks – press].
- China Nov data is due tomorrow (Dec 15th) [including industrial production].
- PBOC MLF announcement due on Thurs.
- Australia jobs and NZ GDP data also due on Thursday.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened +0.1%.
- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Gov Lowe Speech: An Efficient, Competitive and Safe Payments System [no direct comments on monetary policy].
- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Gov Orr: Expect spending to decrease and unemployment to increase due to higher workforce participation in 2023 - Comments during hearing.
- (NZ) New Zealand LGFA sells NZ$203M v NZ$210M indicated in 2026, 2028 and 2033 bonds.
- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Assistant Gov Hawkesby: Seen little impact of higher rates so far; Neutral OCR has drifted higher.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.8%.
- (JP) Japan Oct core machine orders M/M: 5.4% V 1.8%E; Y/Y: 0.4% V 1.5%E.
- (JP) Japan Q4 tankan large manufacturing index: 7 V 6E; OUTLOOK SURVEY: 6 V 6E.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation Unchanged.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
- (JP) LDP Tax Panel Chief Miyazawa: Senior officials have agreed to increase the corporate tax, Tobacco tax, and income tax for defense budget funding.
Korea
- Kospi opened +0.5%.
- (KR) South Korea Fin Min Choo: Economy faces difficult environment, and it could worsen in H1 2023.
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) sells 1-year Monetary Stabilization Bonds (MSB): Avg yield 3.700% v 3.890% prior.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened flat; Shanghai Composite opened flat.
- (CN) China Sec Journal: 2023 New Special Local Govt Bond issuance may be more than CNY4.4T.
- (CN) US Lawmakers said to have proposed a bill that would cut off certain Chinese Companies [including Huawei] from US Based banks - press.
- (CN) China Govt: Will stop reporting asymptomatic cases starting Weds (Dec 14th).
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9535 v 6.9746 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Net CNY0B v net CNY0B prior.
- (CN) China Stats Bureau (NBS) cancels press conference for 10AM on Thursday, Dec 15; Nov economic data [including industrial production] to be released online on Thurs. at 2 GMT [as scheduled].
- (CN) China said to delay major economic policy meeting due to COVID cases surge in Beijing – press [from Dec 13th].
Other
- (SG) Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Survey: Economists expect USD/SGD end 2022 at 1.380 v 1.375 prior; CPI at 6.1% v 5.7% prior; GDP at 3.6% v 3.5% prior.
North America
- (US) Congress negotiators said to have reached deal to fund Govt through Sept 2023.
-(US) NOV CPI M/M: 0.1% V 0.3%E; Y/Y: 7.1% V 7.3%E (annual pace below lower-end of all analysts' expectations and records its 5th straight decline); (ex-food/energy) M/M: 0.2% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 6.0% v 6.1%e.
-(US) Nov Real Avg Hourly Earning Y/Y: -1.9% v -2.7% prior; Real Avg Weekly Earnings Y/Y: -3.0% v -3.5% prior.
Europe
- (UK) BOE’s Cunliffe: Households will be squeezed, this will affect consumption.
- (UK) Workers at at UK's largest container port Felixstowe vote to accept a pay deal - press.
- OPEC Monthly Oil Report (MOMR); Urges caution as it cuts Q1 oil demand forecast.
- (EU) EU Diplomats: EU states said to consider delaying decision gas price cap level, proposal puts price level at €160-220 - press.
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +0.8%, ASX 200 +0.7% , Hang Seng +0.9%; Shanghai Composite +0.2% ; Kospi +0.9%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.4%; Nasdaq100 +0.4%, Dax flat; FTSE100 flat.
- EUR 1.0639-1.0619 ; JPY 135.73-135.29 ; AUD 0.6866-0.6821 ;NZD 0.6466-0.6435.
- Gold -0.3% at $1,820/oz; Crude Oil -0.2% at $75.27/brl; Copper +0.5% at $3.8673/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds lower ground near 1.2350 ahead of UK inflation data
GBP/USD is holding lower ground near 1.2350, awaiting the UK inflation data for fresh impetus. Markets turn cautious again, allowing a tepid bounce in the US Dollar across the board. Focus shifts to the Fed and BoE policy decisions.
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.0600 amid USD rebound, Fed eyed
EUR/USD is falling back toward 1.0600 in early Europe, retreating from six-month highs. The pair eases amid a renewed demand for the US Dollar, as investors turn cautious and reposition ahead of the critical Fed policy announcements.
Gold awaits US Federal Reserve for the next big move Premium
Gold price is treading water above the $1,800 mark on Wednesday, as the United States Dollar (USD) licks its wounds amid a sense of calm across the board, in anticipation of the all-important Fed policy decision and Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference.
Goldman Sachs claims Gold will outperform Bitcoin, calling BTC “a solution looking for a problem”
Bitcoin has been subjected to criticism for its volatility and speculative nature for a very long time. But the recent developments in the crypto space have seemed to reinforce those concerns, which are echoed in the beliefs of one of the biggest banks in the world, Goldman Sachs.
Fed December Preview: Will US Dollar selloff continue? Premium
The US Dollar suffered heavy losses against its major rivals on Tuesday after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined to 6% in November from 6.3% in October.