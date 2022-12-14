Asia Market Update: Equities generally rise after softer US CPI data; USD trades mixed ahead of Fed decision; UK CPI also in focus.

General trend

- Chinese chipmakers lag [US said to have placed YMTC on blacklist (entity list); the announcement may come later this week – FT; US Lawmakers said to have proposed a bill that would cut off certain Chinese Companies (including Huawei) from US-based banks – press].

- China Nov data is due tomorrow (Dec 15th) [including industrial production].

- PBOC MLF announcement due on Thurs.

- Australia jobs and NZ GDP data also due on Thursday.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened +0.1%.

- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Gov Lowe Speech: An Efficient, Competitive and Safe Payments System [no direct comments on monetary policy].

- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Gov Orr: Expect spending to decrease and unemployment to increase due to higher workforce participation in 2023 - Comments during hearing.

- (NZ) New Zealand LGFA sells NZ$203M v NZ$210M indicated in 2026, 2028 and 2033 bonds.

- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Assistant Gov Hawkesby: Seen little impact of higher rates so far; Neutral OCR has drifted higher.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened +0.8%.

- (JP) Japan Oct core machine orders M/M: 5.4% V 1.8%E; Y/Y: 0.4% V 1.5%E.

- (JP) Japan Q4 tankan large manufacturing index: 7 V 6E; OUTLOOK SURVEY: 6 V 6E.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation Unchanged.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

- (JP) LDP Tax Panel Chief Miyazawa: Senior officials have agreed to increase the corporate tax, Tobacco tax, and income tax for defense budget funding.

Korea

- Kospi opened +0.5%.

- (KR) South Korea Fin Min Choo: Economy faces difficult environment, and it could worsen in H1 2023.

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) sells 1-year Monetary Stabilization Bonds (MSB): Avg yield 3.700% v 3.890% prior.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened flat; Shanghai Composite opened flat.

- (CN) China Sec Journal: 2023 New Special Local Govt Bond issuance may be more than CNY4.4T.

- (CN) US Lawmakers said to have proposed a bill that would cut off certain Chinese Companies [including Huawei] from US Based banks - press.

- (CN) China Govt: Will stop reporting asymptomatic cases starting Weds (Dec 14th).

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9535 v 6.9746 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Net CNY0B v net CNY0B prior.

- (CN) China Stats Bureau (NBS) cancels press conference for 10AM on Thursday, Dec 15; Nov economic data [including industrial production] to be released online on Thurs. at 2 GMT [as scheduled].

- (CN) China said to delay major economic policy meeting due to COVID cases surge in Beijing – press [from Dec 13th].

Other

- (SG) Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Survey: Economists expect USD/SGD end 2022 at 1.380 v 1.375 prior; CPI at 6.1% v 5.7% prior; GDP at 3.6% v 3.5% prior.

North America

- (US) Congress negotiators said to have reached deal to fund Govt through Sept 2023.

-(US) NOV CPI M/M: 0.1% V 0.3%E; Y/Y: 7.1% V 7.3%E (annual pace below lower-end of all analysts' expectations and records its 5th straight decline); (ex-food/energy) M/M: 0.2% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 6.0% v 6.1%e.

-(US) Nov Real Avg Hourly Earning Y/Y: -1.9% v -2.7% prior; Real Avg Weekly Earnings Y/Y: -3.0% v -3.5% prior.

Europe

- (UK) BOE’s Cunliffe: Households will be squeezed, this will affect consumption.

- (UK) Workers at at UK's largest container port Felixstowe vote to accept a pay deal - press.

- OPEC Monthly Oil Report (MOMR); Urges caution as it cuts Q1 oil demand forecast.

- (EU) EU Diplomats: EU states said to consider delaying decision gas price cap level, proposal puts price level at €160-220 - press.

Levels as of 00:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +0.8%, ASX 200 +0.7% , Hang Seng +0.9%; Shanghai Composite +0.2% ; Kospi +0.9%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.4%; Nasdaq100 +0.4%, Dax flat; FTSE100 flat.

- EUR 1.0639-1.0619 ; JPY 135.73-135.29 ; AUD 0.6866-0.6821 ;NZD 0.6466-0.6435.

- Gold -0.3% at $1,820/oz; Crude Oil -0.2% at $75.27/brl; Copper +0.5% at $3.8673/lb.