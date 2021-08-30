Asia Market Update: Equities generally pare gains; Energy FUTs also trade-off of best levels, the power situation in New Orleans eyed; Commodity currencies see profit-taking.
General trend
- Nikkei has remained modestly higher; Topix Iron & Steel, Electric Appliances, and Transport indices outperform.
- HK/CN corporate earnings remain in focus; Financials lag after recently reported earnings (including ICBC and China Huarong) and press reports related to margin trading.
- Shanghai Property index drops amid headline related to land auction rules, Vanke drops on profit decline; Industrial and Telecom Services indices outperform.
- Hang Seng has moved slightly higher after the flat open; Meituan is expected to report results later today.
- S&P ASX 200 Resources index rises on earnings from Fortescue; Financials lag amid lower 10-yr yields.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened +0.2%.
- FMG.AU Reports FY21 Net $10.30B v $4.74B y/y; Underlying EBITDA $16.4B v $8.38B y/y; Rev $22.3B v $12.8B y/y.
- PBH.AU Issues update on Arizona market access - Cliff Castle did not get sports betting license.
- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ): Mortgage rates move with the OCR but it takes time.
- (AU) AUSTRALIA Q2 CORP OP PROFIT Q/Q: 7.1% V 2.5%E; INVENTORIES Q/Q: 0.2% V 1.2%E.
- (NZ) New Zealand PM Ardern: Confirms all areas outside of Auckland will leave coronavirus alert level 4 on Sept 1st, and move to level 3 on Sept 2nd.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opened +0.8%.
- (JP) JAPAN JULY RETAIL SALES M/M: 1.1% V 0.4%E; Y/Y: 2.4% V 2.1%E.
- 6502.JP Said that Western Digital's proposal to acquire Kioxia has faced certain hurdles - press.
- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Kato: Not enough data to promote mixed-use of coronavirus vaccines.
- (JP) Japan PM candidate Kishida will launch a large new economic stimulus package worth "several tens of trillion yen" if elected - press.
Korea
- Kospi opened +0.9%.
- (KR) South Korea is set to become the first country that will pass a law that will mandate free choice of app payment provider and end dominance of Apple and Google – press.
- (KR) North Korea appears to have resumed operations at its Yongbyon nuclear reactor that produces plutonium – press.
- (KR) South Korea said to set aside KRW6.3T in funds for new industries in next budget - Yonhap.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened 0.0%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.4%.
- (CN) China Sec Daily: Certain cities in China have made changes to land auction rules in order to slow price gains.
- 000002.CN Reports H1 (CNY) Net 11.1B v 12.5B y/y; Rev 167.1B v 146.4B y/y.
- 9988.HK Tianjin SASAC has asked SOEs to move their data out of cloud systems belonging to Alibaba and Tencent to state-owned clouds within 2 months of their service expiring - Chinese press.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.4677 v 6.4863 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY50B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY50B in 7-day reverse repos prior; Net inject CNY40B v Net Inject CNY40B prior.
- (CN) China issues new guidelines on regulating the "chaotic" celebrity "fan-based economy"; platforms cannot publish popularity lists and sales of fan merchandise to be regulated.
- (CN) China State Council announces plan targeting 55M urban jobs by 2025, capping unemployment rate at 5.5%; seeking stronger rights for workers and increase training - press.
- (CN) China State Planner (NDRC) Official Gao: Confident in ability to achieve this year's employment target, will be some challenges and difficulties in employment plan.
Other
- (TW) Said that chipmakers in Taiwan are looking to sign long term agreements to secure profits – press.
- (KW) Kuwait Oil Min al-Fares: OPEC+ could reconsider output increase - financial press.
North America
- AAPL Reportedly CEO Cook plans to retire only after launching at least one more major Apple's product – press.
- PFE New Zealand reports first death of a woman related to getting her COVID vaccine - press.
- (US) Hurricane Ida impacting state of Louisiana expected to see damages exceeding $40B according to some analysts - press.
Europe
- (DE) Germany Social Democrats with 24% surpass Merkel's CDU's 21% in latest election poll - press.
- (DE) GERMANY AUG CPI NORTH RHINE WESTPHALIA M/M: 0.1% V 0.8% PRIOR; Y/Y: 4.2% V 4.1% PRIOR.
Levels as of 01:15ET
- Hang Seng +0.2%; Shanghai Composite +0.3%; Kospi +0.2%; Nikkei225 +0.5%; ASX 200 +0.2%.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.1%; Nasdaq100 +0.1%, Dax +0.0%; FTSE100 market closed for holiday.
- EUR 1.1810-1.1793; JPY 109.89-109.71 ;AUD 0.7319-0.7297; NZD 0.7015-0.6994.
- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.0% at $1,819/oz; Crude Oil -0.3% at $69.56/brl; Copper +0.7% at $4.36/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD teases 1.1800 on Fed-led optimism, German CPI eyed
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1800, hovering around three-week high amid a lacklustre session. Fed’s Powell hints at tapering but timing, rate hike clues triggered risk-on mood. Virus woes, geopolitics challenge bulls but bears refrain from taking risks. German inflation could renew ECB tapering chatters.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.3750 amid weaker USD
GBP/USD edges higher towards 1.3800 amid a holiday-thinned trading this Monday. The US Dollar Index remains below 93.00 following the dovish Fed Chair Powell-led decline. Renewed Brexit concerns could limit the upside in the cable.
Gold retreats towards $1,800 as NFP week begins
Gold (XAU/USD) seesaws around $1,815, after stepping back from a two-week high, ahead of Monday’s European session. In doing so, the gold prices consolidate Friday’s heavy rise, following Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech.
Bitcoin: Yearning for a firm break above $50K amid looming options expiry
Bitcoin has witnessed good two-way price movements so far this Sunday, keeping its bearish momentum intact while below the $50,000 psychological barrier. However, the pioneer cryptocurrency continues to find strong bids near the $47,000 level.
Powell Sent the Dollar Lower. Will the August jobs data bring it back?
Federal Reserve Chairman Powell's long-anticipated speech at Jackson Hole provided fireworks but not quite what the market had expected. Confirmation of tapering was supposed to lift US rates and the dollar.