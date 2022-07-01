Asia Market Update: Equities generally decline at the start of Q3; Commodity currencies drop on growth concerns; Little impact seen from better CN PMI.
General trend
- Yen rises amid growth worries; UST yields decline.
- NZD/USD trades at 2-year low; NZ Consumer Confidence is near the record low.
- AUD/USD also trades at 2-year low.
- AU yields drop ahead of RBA decision [Tues, Jul 5th].
- Metals trade sharply lower in Shanghai [Iron Ore, Nickel, Zinc].
- US Natural Gas FUTs rise after prior drop; Freeport LNG in focus.
- Stronger Yen weighs on the Nikkei 225.
- US equity FUTs extended declines.
- Chipmaker earnings in focus; Micron declines on outlook, Taiwan Semi down amid earnings speculation.
- Euro Zone CPI due later today; US ISM Manufacturing also a focal point.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened flat.
- (AU) Australia Jun Final PMI Manufacturing: 56.2 v 55.8 prelim (confirms 26th month of expansion).
- (NZ) New Zealand May Building Permits M/M: -0.5% v -8.5% prior.
- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ): Welcomes new legislative foundations.
- (AU) Australia Jun AIG Manufacturing Index: 54.0 v 52.4 prior.
- (NZ) New Zealand Jun ANZ Consumer Confidence Index: 80.5 v 82.3 prior; M/M: -2.2% v -2.5% prior.
- (AU) Australia Debt Agency announces new May 2034 Bond to be issued via syndication in Q2 of FY23.
- Austal ASB.AU US unit awarded potential $3.3B contract to design and build up to 11 upshore patrol cutters for US Coast Guard; Raises EBIT guidance to >A$107M.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.3%.
- (JP) Japan Q2 tankan large manufacturing index: 9 V 13E;outlook survey: 10 V 13E.
- (JP) Japan Jun Final PMI Manufacturing: 52.7 v 52.7 prelim (confirms 17th month of expansion).
- (JP) Japam May jobless rate: 2.6% V 2.5%E.
- (JP) Japan Jun Tokyo CPI Y/Y: 2.3% V 2.5%E; CPI (EX-FRESH FOOD) Y/Y: 2.1% V 2.1%E (HIGHEST SINCE MAR 2015).
- (JP) Said that the Japan FSA is going to relax rules, which will allow trust banks to manage cryptocurrencies - Press.
- (JP) Japan Dep Chief Cabinet Sec Kihara: In General, Russia decree on Sakhalin 2 project should not impact resource prices or interests.
- (RU) Putin signs decree to move Sakhalin 2 rights to companies from Russia - Japanese press.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announces Bond purchases for July-Sept period; leave amounts and frequencies unchanged in quarter.
Korea
- Kospi opened +0.4%.
- (KR) South Korea Jun PMI Manufacturing: 51.3 v 51.8 prior (21st consecutive expansion).
- (KR) South Korea Jun Trade Balance: -$2.5B v -$4.8Be.
- (KR) South Korea Vice Fin Min: To see high inflation in Jun, will remain high for some time.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened closed for holiday; Shanghai Composite opened +0.1%.
- (CN) China Jun CAIXIN PMI manufacturing: 51.7 V 50.2E (1ST expansion since Feb; highest since May 2021).
- (HK) Macau Jun Casino Rev (MOP) 2.48B v 3.34B prior; Y/Y -62.1% v -68.0% prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.6863 v 6.7114 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY80B prior; Net drain CNY50B v Net inject CNY70B prior.
- (HK) China President Xi: Expects new Hong Kong Leadership to strike balance between governance and markets - Comments at HK Chief Exec Lee swearing in ceremony.
- (CN) China Ministry of Finance (MOF) Sells 3-month bills: avg yield 1.551% v 1.4152% prior.
Other
- TSM [2330.TW] Said that major clients have adjusted chip orders down for 2022; this could impact the co's Rev forecast, cites industry sources - Digitimes.
North America
- (US) Atlanta Fed GDPNow: cuts Q2 GDP forecast from +0.3% to -1.0%.
- (US) Freeport LNG terminal delays plans for partial restart of operations to Oct 2022 (prior estimate mid-Sept).
- (US) FDA working on plans to approve clinical trials testing transplantation of pig organs into human patients (xenotransplantation) - press.
Europe
- (IE) Ireland Jun PMI Manufacturing: 53.1 v 56.4 prior (25th month of expansion).
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -1.9%, ASX 200 +0.1% , Hang Seng closed; Shanghai Composite -0.2% ; Kospi -1.4%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -1%; Nasdaq100 -1.1%, Dax -0.8%; FTSE100 -0.5%.
- EUR 1.0485-1.0447 ; JPY 135.98-134.81 ; AUD 0.6906-0.6812 ;NZD 0.6247-0.6170.
- Gold -0.3% at $1,802/oz; Crude Oil -0.2% at $105.60/brl; Copper -1.7% at $3.6165/lb.
EUR/USD slips to near 1.0450 ahead of Eurozone HICP and US ISM PMI
EUR/USD has recorded a minor correction after hitting a high of 1.0489 on Thursday. The major is expected to remain on the sidelines as investors are awaiting the release of the US ISM PMI and eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP).
GBP/USD: Bears attack 1.2100 with eyes on yearly low, UK/US PMI
GBP/USD is nearing 1.2100, returning to bear’s radar, after a one-day absence. Brexit, politics and economic pessimism weigh on the pound in early Europe. Doubts over ‘partygate’ investigation take rounds, Irish deputy PM accuses No10 over NIP. UK/US PMIs eyed.
Gold bears retain control, sustained break below $1,800 awaited Premium
Gold dropped to a one-and-half-month low on Friday and was pressured by a combination of factors. With the prospects for more aggressive Fed rate hikes, USD strength continued weighing on the commodity. Eurozone inflation and US ISM Manufacturing PMI in focus.
Is this a buy signal for Shiba Inu price or month-end volatility?
Shiba Inu price embarked on a massive uptrend after bottoming on June 19. However, the ascent faced issues and headwinds, leading to an eventual retracement. After a brief period of consolidation, SHIB bulls seem ready for another leg-up.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!