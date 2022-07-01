Asia Market Update: Equities generally decline at the start of Q3; Commodity currencies drop on growth concerns; Little impact seen from better CN PMI.

General trend

- Yen rises amid growth worries; UST yields decline.

- NZD/USD trades at 2-year low; NZ Consumer Confidence is near the record low.

- AUD/USD also trades at 2-year low.

- AU yields drop ahead of RBA decision [Tues, Jul 5th].

- Metals trade sharply lower in Shanghai [Iron Ore, Nickel, Zinc].

- US Natural Gas FUTs rise after prior drop; Freeport LNG in focus.

- Stronger Yen weighs on the Nikkei 225.

- US equity FUTs extended declines.

- Chipmaker earnings in focus; Micron declines on outlook, Taiwan Semi down amid earnings speculation.

- Euro Zone CPI due later today; US ISM Manufacturing also a focal point.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened flat.

- (AU) Australia Jun Final PMI Manufacturing: 56.2 v 55.8 prelim (confirms 26th month of expansion).

- (NZ) New Zealand May Building Permits M/M: -0.5% v -8.5% prior.

- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ): Welcomes new legislative foundations.

- (AU) Australia Jun AIG Manufacturing Index: 54.0 v 52.4 prior.

- (NZ) New Zealand Jun ANZ Consumer Confidence Index: 80.5 v 82.3 prior; M/M: -2.2% v -2.5% prior.

- (AU) Australia Debt Agency announces new May 2034 Bond to be issued via syndication in Q2 of FY23.

- Austal ASB.AU US unit awarded potential $3.3B contract to design and build up to 11 upshore patrol cutters for US Coast Guard; Raises EBIT guidance to >A$107M.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened +0.3%.

- (JP) Japan Q2 tankan large manufacturing index: 9 V 13E;outlook survey: 10 V 13E.

- (JP) Japan Jun Final PMI Manufacturing: 52.7 v 52.7 prelim (confirms 17th month of expansion).

- (JP) Japam May jobless rate: 2.6% V 2.5%E.

- (JP) Japan Jun Tokyo CPI Y/Y: 2.3% V 2.5%E; CPI (EX-FRESH FOOD) Y/Y: 2.1% V 2.1%E (HIGHEST SINCE MAR 2015).

- (JP) Said that the Japan FSA is going to relax rules, which will allow trust banks to manage cryptocurrencies - Press.

- (JP) Japan Dep Chief Cabinet Sec Kihara: In General, Russia decree on Sakhalin 2 project should not impact resource prices or interests.

- (RU) Putin signs decree to move Sakhalin 2 rights to companies from Russia - Japanese press.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announces Bond purchases for July-Sept period; leave amounts and frequencies unchanged in quarter.

Korea

- Kospi opened +0.4%.

- (KR) South Korea Jun PMI Manufacturing: 51.3 v 51.8 prior (21st consecutive expansion).

- (KR) South Korea Jun Trade Balance: -$2.5B v -$4.8Be.

- (KR) South Korea Vice Fin Min: To see high inflation in Jun, will remain high for some time.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened closed for holiday; Shanghai Composite opened +0.1%.

- (CN) China Jun CAIXIN PMI manufacturing: 51.7 V 50.2E (1ST expansion since Feb; highest since May 2021).

- (HK) Macau Jun Casino Rev (MOP) 2.48B v 3.34B prior; Y/Y -62.1% v -68.0% prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.6863 v 6.7114 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY80B prior; Net drain CNY50B v Net inject CNY70B prior.

- (HK) China President Xi: Expects new Hong Kong Leadership to strike balance between governance and markets - Comments at HK Chief Exec Lee swearing in ceremony.

- (CN) China Ministry of Finance (MOF) Sells 3-month bills: avg yield 1.551% v 1.4152% prior.

Other

- TSM [2330.TW] Said that major clients have adjusted chip orders down for 2022; this could impact the co's Rev forecast, cites industry sources - Digitimes.

North America

- (US) Atlanta Fed GDPNow: cuts Q2 GDP forecast from +0.3% to -1.0%.

- (US) Freeport LNG terminal delays plans for partial restart of operations to Oct 2022 (prior estimate mid-Sept).

- (US) FDA working on plans to approve clinical trials testing transplantation of pig organs into human patients (xenotransplantation) - press.

Europe

- (IE) Ireland Jun PMI Manufacturing: 53.1 v 56.4 prior (25th month of expansion).

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -1.9%, ASX 200 +0.1% , Hang Seng closed; Shanghai Composite -0.2% ; Kospi -1.4%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -1%; Nasdaq100 -1.1%, Dax -0.8%; FTSE100 -0.5%.

- EUR 1.0485-1.0447 ; JPY 135.98-134.81 ; AUD 0.6906-0.6812 ;NZD 0.6247-0.6170.

- Gold -0.3% at $1,802/oz; Crude Oil -0.2% at $105.60/brl; Copper -1.7% at $3.6165/lb.