Asia Market Update: Equities gain and USD trades generally weaker; Fed Chair comments and soft US data in focus; NZ yields rise on uncovered bond auction; Huge BTC at JGB auction.
General trend
- USD/JPY declined by >1%.
- CNH declines after prior rally.
- Equity markets generally pare gains.
- Chinese EV firms rise after results from XPeng.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened +0.3%.
- (AU) Australia Nov Corelogic House Price Index M/M: -1.0% v -1.1% prior (smallest decline in 5 months, 7th consecutive decline).
- (NZ) New Zealand Nov Corelogic House Prices Y/Y: -2.9% v -0.6% prior.
- (NZ) New Zealand sells NZ$389M v NZ$400M indicated in 2027, 2033 and 2051 bonds; 2033 auction is uncovered.
- (AU) Australia Q3 private capital expenditure Q/Q: -0.6% V +1.5%E.
- (AU) Australia Nov AIG Manufacturing Index: 44.7 v 49.6 prior [lowest since May 2020].
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +1.1%.
- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Closely; monitoring increasing military cooperation between Russia and China with concern.
- (JP) Tokyo expected to raise COVID medical system warning by 1 notch – Japanese press.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Noguchi: Vital to have more wage growth than inflation; CPI expectations needed to increase wages.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
- (JP) Japan Nov Final PMI Manufacturing: 49.0 v 49.4 prelim (confirms 1st contraction in 22 months).
- (JP) Japan Investors Net Buying of Foreign Bonds: -¥51.2B v -¥526.6B prior; Foreign Net Buying of Japan Stocks: ¥442.9B v ¥4.5B prior.
- (JP) Japan Q3 capital spending (CAPEX) Y/Y: 9.8% V 6.4%E; capital spending ex-software: 8.0% V 6.2%E.
- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥2.7T v ¥2.7T indicated in 0.2% 10-year JGBs; Avg Yield: 0.2500% v 0.2480% prior; bid-to-cover: 6.03x v 5.24x prior.
- (JP) Japan Nov Domestic Vehicle Sales Y/Y: 1.0% v 19.7% prior.
- (JP) Japan Nov Consumer Confidence Index: 28.6 v 30.0e.
Korea
- Kospi opened +1.2%.
- (KR) South Korea Nov PMI Manufacturing: 49.0 v 48.2 prior (5th straight contraction).
- (KR) South Korea Nov Trade Balance: -$7.01B v -$6.7B prior.
- (KR) South Korea Fin Min Choo: South Korea may have Nov Trade deficit; Exports likely to have declined faster y/y than in Oct.
- (KR) South Korea Q3 FINAL GDP Q/Q: 0.3% V 0.3%E; Y/Y: 3.1% V 3.1%E.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened +2.5%; Shanghai Composite opened +1.2%.
- (CN) China Nov caixin pmi manufacturing: 49.4 V 48.9E [highest since Aug].
- (CN) HKMA: China Finance Ministry to sell CNY5.0B in additional yuan-denominated 2024 and 2032 bonds in Hong Kong on Dec 7th (Wed).
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY170B prior; Net inject CNY2.0B v net inject CNY168 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1225 v 7.1769 prior.
- (CN) China to further ‘upgrade’ COVID control policy; cites Vice Premier Sun Chunlan – China Daily.
Other
- (TW) Taiwan Nov PMI Manufacturing: 41.6 v 41.5 prior (6th straight contraction).
- (IN) India Nov PMI Manufacturing: 55.7 v 55.3 prior.
North America
- (US) Appeals court rejects reinstatement of student loan relief.
-(US) Nov ADP employment change: +127K V +200KE; Notes its data suggest that Fed tightening is having an impact on job creation and pay gains; Job creation slowed by the most since Jan 2021.
-(US) Q3 preliminary GDP price index: 4.3% V 4.1%E; CORE PCE Q/Q: 4.6% V 4.5%E.
-(US) Q3 preliminary GDP annualized: Q/Q: 2.9% V 2.8%E; PERSONAL CONSUMPTION: 1.7% V 1.6%E.
-(US) Nov Chicago purchase manager’s index (PMI): 37.2 V 47.0E.
-(US) Oct jolts job openings: 10.33M V 10.30ME.
-(US) Oct pending home sales M/M: -4.6% V -5.3%E; Y/Y: -37.0% V -35.2%E.
Europe
- (RU) Russia Oct Unemployment Rate: 3.9% v 4.1%e.
- (RU) Russia Oct Real Retail Sales Y/Y: -9.7% v -12.0%e.
- (IE) Ireland Nov PMI Manufacturing: 48.7 v 51.4 prior (1st contraction in 30 months).
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +1.1%, ASX 200 +1% , Hang Seng +1.4%; Shanghai Composite +0.7% ; Kospi +0.2%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.3%; Nasdaq100 +0.2%, Dax +1.4%; FTSE100 +0.3%.
- EUR 1.0448-1.0398 ; JPY 138.14-136.28 ; AUD 0.6818-0.6781 ;NZD 0.6334-0.6232.
- Gold +1.9% at $1,793/oz; Crude Oil -0.2% at $80.42/brl; Copper flat at $3.7830/lb.
