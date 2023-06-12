Share:

Stocks have pressed higher in Monday’s trading, though with major risks ahead it is likely to turn more volatile, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

Stocks rise as investors await rate decisions

“It has been a notably positive start to a busy week for financial markets. Stocks have opted to continue their move higher for the time being, expecting US inflation to cool slightly and the Fed to leave rates unchanged. Should those assumptions prove wrong we can expect significant volatility across stocks and in the US dollar, with the latter likely to see further upside.”

Commodity price weakness hobbles FTSE 100

“UK investors will certainly hope that the Fed delivers a ‘no change’ on Wednesday, given that commodity weakness has put the FTSE 100 on the back foot today. But OPEC’s recent production cut has fizzled out dramatically, and as oil demand estimates get revised down again the outlook for commodity stocks seems grim.”