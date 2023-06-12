Stocks have pressed higher in Monday’s trading, though with major risks ahead it is likely to turn more volatile, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stocks rise as investors await rate decisions
“It has been a notably positive start to a busy week for financial markets. Stocks have opted to continue their move higher for the time being, expecting US inflation to cool slightly and the Fed to leave rates unchanged. Should those assumptions prove wrong we can expect significant volatility across stocks and in the US dollar, with the latter likely to see further upside.”
Commodity price weakness hobbles FTSE 100
“UK investors will certainly hope that the Fed delivers a ‘no change’ on Wednesday, given that commodity weakness has put the FTSE 100 on the back foot today. But OPEC’s recent production cut has fizzled out dramatically, and as oil demand estimates get revised down again the outlook for commodity stocks seems grim.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
