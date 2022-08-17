Gains have been trimmed in stocks today due to renewed inflation concerns, but oil is recovering following the sharp fall in today’s stockpile data.
Stocks drop back from recent highs
“After the gains of the last few sessions we have seen a bout of profit-taking creep back in, although it is relatively orderly so far. The UK’s CPI reading and ongoing concerns about Europe’s seemingly-inevitable winter energy crunch have been behind the risk-off move, with investors tempering their optimism about the next few months as they fret about recessions in both the UK and the rest of Europe.”
Oil rallies after huge weekly stockpile drawdown
“Weekly oil inventories dropped sharply this afternoon, providing a lift for oil prices that had been on the back foot so far this week. Expectations of an Iran deal and the consequent return of Iranian supply had seen even short-term bounces in crude being viewed as selling opportunities, but this sign of reviving demand in the US on the back of lower oil & gasoline prices has helped Brent and WTI to steady themselves for the time being.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
