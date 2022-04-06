Asia Market Update: Equities drop as bond yields rise; Chinese markets decline following holiday; CN Services PMI contracts much more than expected; FOMC minutes due later on Wed [balance sheet in focus].

General trend

- USD/JPY supported by higher UST yields.

- BOJ yet to be seen during today’s session [thus far].

- Shanghai COVID cases continue to jump.

- Shanghai has mandated another round of coronavirus testing starting today (Apr 6); Lockdowns will continue during coronavirus testing.

- Shanghai Composite traded slightly lower during the morning session [Consumer and IT indices lagged; Property index outperformed].

- Hang Seng has remained lower; TECH index drops amid higher interest rates and USTR comments.

- Nikkei 225 dropped by 2% during morning trading; Tech declines weigh on SoftBank.

- S&P ASX 200 has remained lower [Consumer Discretionary and Resources indices lag].

- US equity FUTS trade slightly lower.

- RBA speakers in focus for Wed [Apr 6th]: Appearance by Michele Bullock, Deputy Governor, and Christopher Kent, Assistant Governor (Financial Markets), before the Senate Economics Legislation Committee (Budget Estimates) [6:05 AM GMT].

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened -0.3%.

- (NZ) New Zealand BNZ Mar Job Ads +1.7% m/m.

- (NZ) New Zealand announces 35% tariffs on all Russia imports.

- (AU) Australia sells A$500M v A$500M indicated in 2.50% May 2030 bonds; Avg Yield: 2.9136%; bid-to-cover: 3.02.

- (NZ) New Zealand Mar ANZ Commodity Price M/M: 3.9% v 3.9% prior.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened -0.9%.

Korea

- Kospi opened -0.7%.

- (KR) South Korea to hold a hearing on Bank of Korea Gov Nominee Rhee on Apr 19 - Press.

- (KR) South Korea to increase flights to the US and Europe - Yonhap.

- (KR) South Korea President Yoon team said to be concerned about the outlook for H2.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened -1.3%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.4%.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3799 v 6.3509 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net drain CNY440B v Net drain CNY90B prior.

- (HK) Hong Kong Mar PMI (Whole Economy): 42.0 v 42.9 prior (Lowest since Apr 2020).

- (CN) China Ministry of Finance (MOFCOM) to sell CNY45B in 6-month bills on Apr 8.

- (CN) Analyst sees China Q1 GDP growth at +4-5% y/y - Shanghai Securities News.

- (CN) China Mar CAIXIN PMI Services: 42.0 V 49.7E (2-year low).

- (CN) Shanghai has mandated another round of coronavirus testing starting today (Apr 6); Lockdowns will continue during coronavirus testing.

- (US) US Trade Rep Tai: Devil is in details of China companies audit decision.

North America

- (US) Treasury has posted Sec Yellen testimony from Financial Services Committee: Emphasizes importance of International Financial Institutions and oversight of companies.

Europe

- (DE) Germany presents plan to be fossil fuel-free by 2035 - press.

- (IE) Ireland Central Bank: Raises HICP (Inflation) forecast to 6.5% up from 4.5%, with a peak at 7.7% in Q2 and remaining above 7% in Q3.

- (RU) Said that the Biden Admin could announce sanctions on Alfa Bank (one of Russia's largest private lenders) as soon as Apr 6th - Press.

- (UR) NATO expects that Russia will regroup and launch a new attack on Donbas in the next few weeks - press.

- (RU) Said that Bank of Russia may become a Eurobond Payment Agent.

- (DE) Bundesbank Wuermeling: Property market is becoming increasingly vulnerable.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -1.5%, ASX 200 -0.5% , Hang Seng -1.5%; Shanghai Composite -0.2% ; Kospi -0.8%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: flat; Nasdaq100 -0.2%, Dax -0.3%; FTSE100 flat.

- EUR 1.0908-1.0890 ; JPY 124.05-123.53 ; AUD 0.7594-0.7561 ;NZD 0.6959-0.6930.

- Gold -0.3% at $1,921/oz; Crude Oil -0.2% at $101.81/brl; Copper flat at $4.7655/lb.