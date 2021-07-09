Rising Covid concerns pull equities and the US yields lower. But how worried investors really are?

Chinese tech stocks took a big hit this week, but UBS says today’s pain will likely be tomorrow’s gain.

In commodities, gold gains but the upside potential will likely remained capped as risk returns remain appetizing elsewhere, while oil remains bid above $70 on tightening US oil reserves.

Bitcoin remains stuck within the $30/35K range, but given the latest stabilization in price, we shall not see a dramatic dive below the $30K anymore. What are the next support levels to watch?