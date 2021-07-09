Rising Covid concerns pull equities and the US yields lower. But how worried investors really are?
Chinese tech stocks took a big hit this week, but UBS says today’s pain will likely be tomorrow’s gain.
In commodities, gold gains but the upside potential will likely remained capped as risk returns remain appetizing elsewhere, while oil remains bid above $70 on tightening US oil reserves.
Bitcoin remains stuck within the $30/35K range, but given the latest stabilization in price, we shall not see a dramatic dive below the $30K anymore. What are the next support levels to watch?
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
