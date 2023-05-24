Share:

Asia market update: NZD and NZ yields down on RBNZ statement; US debt ceiling uncertainty remains; FOMC minutes due later on Wed; Equities down following Wall St.

General trend

- The RBNZ increased the OCR 25bps to 5.50% as expected, but also signaled that a terminal rate had been achieved, which was not expected.

- New Zealand government bonds rallied strongly after RBNZ meeting, NZ 2-year yield -32 basis points to 5.185% (the largest decline in NZ 2-year swap rate since 2001), while NZD/USD immediately plunged 1.0% post-decision.

- US Debt-limits are still front of mind, as it was confirmed that negotiators will not meet tonight and Speaker McCarthy said he had not spoken to Pres Biden today.

- USD/CNH fell to 7.08 during the morning, but then pared back to 7.06, closer to the PBOC’s yuan fix for today of 7.0560. (No reports of such, but can speculate if SOE banks in China again intervened to support the yuan as FX traders reported occured last week).

- Major indices in Asia followed the US into the red today, led by the Hang Seng -1.0%.

- Shanghai gapped down at the open, although later recovered some losses as China press reported seeing less need for fiscal stimulus and China’s Kunming LGVF denied social media reports that default risks were rising.

- Corning increased global prices for display glass products.

- US equity FUTs are slightly higher.

Looking ahead this week

- Ongoing US debt-ceiling talks.

- Xiaomi expected to report Q1 results on Thursday.

- More US Fed speakers this week, plus continuing PMI data.

- Wed UK inflation and retail price index.

- Wed night FOMC Minutes.

- Thu night US initial jobless claims.

- Thu Korea BOK and CBRT of Turkey rate decisions, with Turkey’s being ahead of the General Election runoff on Saturday.

- Fri night US Core PCE and Personal Spending, followed by Consumer Sentiment.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- (AU) ASX 200 opens -0.1% at 7,254.

- (AU) Australia Apr Westpac Leading Index M/M: -0.03% v 0.0% prior.

- (AU) Australia sells A$800M v A$800M indicated in 3.50% Dec 2034 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.7227%; bid-to-cover: 3.62x.

- (AU) Australia PM Albanese: Impediments to trade with China should be removed - TV interview.

- (NZ) New Zealand Q1 Retail Sales (ex-inflation) Q/Q: -1.4% v 0.2%e’.

- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) raises official cash rate (OCR) by 25bps to 5.50% (as expected); Affirms terminal OCR at 5.50% (signals no further tightening needed).

- (NZ) New Zealand 2-year yield -32bps post RBNZ statement (largest decline since 2001); NZD/USD -1%.

- (NZ) New Zealand RBNZ Gov Orr: Latest data pleasing after "a long battle".

China/Hong Kong

- (HK) Hang Seng opens -0.8% at 19,279.

- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens -0.3% at 3,237.

- (HK) Hong Kong issues requirements for digital asset trading - financial press.

- (CN) China press sees less need for fiscal stimulus amid economic recovery – update.

- (CN) China's Kunming LGFV: Says LGFV meeting memo circulating on social media [that Kuming default risks are rising] is 'false" - financial press.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repo; Net CNY0B v CNY0B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.0560 v 7.0326 prior [weakest CNY fix since Dec 1, 2022].

- (CN) US House Chair on the Committee for the CCP Mike Gallagher (R-Wis) said the US should blacklist Changxin [possible countermeasure against Micron's ban] - US financial press.

- (CN) China sells 1-year and 10-year bonds.

- (CN) China Premier Li comments in meeting with Russia PM: Pragmatic cooperation between China and Russia has shown good development trend.

Japan

- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens -0.7% at 30,728.

- (JP) Japan to issue bridge bonds to fund childcare policies over a period of roughly two years - Japan press.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation: (offers to buy in 1-3, 3-5, 5-10 and 10-25 year JGBs).

- (JP) Japan PM Kishida: Nothing decided regarding establishment of Japan NATO Office.

South Korea

- (KR) Kospi opens -0.4% at 2,557.

- (KR) South Korea Q1 Short Term External Debt: $173.7B v $166.7Be.

- (KR) South Korea regulator extends by 9 months an asset-backed commercial paper plan to ease real estate project risks.

Other Asia

- (TW) Taiwan Central Bank (CBC) Gov Chin-Long: Manufacturing inventory adjustment may last until Q3 (Q2 was expected).

- (TW) Taiwan Apr Industrial Production Y/Y: -22.9% v -13.0%e.

- (VN) Vietnam Central Bank (SBV) cuts policy rates (Cuts Refinance Rate by 500bps to 5.00%, Leaves Discount Rate unchanged at 3.50%.

- (PH) Philippines Treasury comments on Jun Issuance: To sell combined PHP185B in bills and bonds during month.

North America

- (US) Debt-limit negotiators will not meet tonight [Tues] (inline) - US financial press.

- (US) House Speaker McCarthy: Do not expect to get a debt ceiling deal done today - press.

- Corning (GLW) Announces 20% Price Increase for Display Glass Products.

Europe

- (DE) ECB's Nagel (Germany): ECB will need to raise rates several more times maintain peak rate for sufficiently long time.

- (EU) ECB Chief Lagarde: Reiterates wants rates to reach a sufficiently restrictive level - press op-ed.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- ASX200 -0.6%; Hang Seng -1.0%; Shanghai Composite -0.6%; Nikkei 225 -0.6%; Kospi flat.

- Equity S&P500 Futures +0.2%; Nasdaq100 +0.2%, DAX -0.4%; FTSE100 -0.1%.

- EUR 1.0768 – 1.0783 ; JPY 138.36 – 138.64 ; AUD 0.6585 – 0.6622 ; NZD 0.6165 – 0.6257.

- Gold +0.3% at $1,979/oz; Crude Oil +1.3% at $73.86/brl; Copper -0.6% at $3.6175/lb.