Asia market update: US debt-ceiling vote advances to House; Poor data out of Asia; Equities down across board; Monthly flows in focus; EU and US data later this week.

General trend

- Asian markets opened mostly lower today, and kept going lower during the day primarily on poor data.

- Another weak read on China PMI (48.8), raising further concerns among some about the strength of China’s recovery.

- USD/CNH hit another multi-month high [above 7.11] after the PMI release.

- Australia CPI ran hotter than estimates.

- Energy (-2.0%), Resources (-2.4%) and Financials (-1.2%) pulled down the ASX-200 down by >-1.2%.

- Japan also disappointed, with prelim Industrial Production and Retail Sales both falling unexpectedly into negative territory for April. The Nikkei 225 Index currently down -1.6%.

- Commodity currencies decline [Kiwi (-0.7%, down below 0.60 handle, touching 0.5998) and Aussie (-0.4%) got caught up in the fray].

- EUR/USD also fell into the 1.06 handle during the Asia session.

- Among the broad losses, Hang Seng is down > -2.3% today, now down 20% from its January high, officially in bear market territory.

- Crude oil prices fell over 4% overnight to the $69 handle [Focal points include concern about China's economic recovery, whether OPEC will indeed cut oil supply further at their June 4 meeting, amid general uncertainty over the US debt ceiling deal].

- On a wider picture, monthly flows are in focus, with some US banks implying rebalancing flows out of equities and into fixed income.

-Two big China-focused conferences this week, the Morgan Stanley investor conference in HK, and JPMorgan’s equivalent in Shanghai (with CEO Jamie Dimon in attendance).

Looking forward this week

- German CPI data + unemployment later today.

- Thu China Caixin PMI.

- Wed night US JOLTS job openings.

- Wed night US debt ceiling goes to a vote in the Republican-led Congress (expected to pass).

- Thu EU inflation / CPI.

- Thu night US ISM Manufacturing.

- Fri Aussie minimum wage and minimum award wage revisions.

- Fri night US non-farm payrolls and unemployment.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens -0.4% at 7,183.

- Australia Apr CPI Y/Y: 6.8% V 6.4%E.

- Australia Q1 Construction Work Done: 1.8% v 0.5%e.

- Australia Apr Private Sector Credit M/M: 0.6% v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 6.6% v 6.8% prior.

- Australia RBA Gov Lowe: RBA is focused on growth in unit labour costs.

- Australia sells A$300M v A$300M indicated in 1.75% Jun 2051 bonds; Avg Yield: 4.1058%; bid-to-cover: 2.28x.

- Australia ACCC (market regulator) to hold inquiry into whether nine wholesale telecommunications services should continue to be regulated - financial media.

- Goldman now sees Australia RBA terminal rate at 4.35% v 4.1% prior.

- New Zealand May ANZ Business Confidence: -31.1 v -43.8 prior.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opens -1% at 18,415.

- Shanghai Composite opens -0.3% at 3,214.

- China May manufacturing PMI (Govt official): 48.8 V 49.5E (2nd straight contraction and lowest since Dec).

- China Apr Apparent Natural Gas Consumption Y/Y: 7.3% v 9.3% prior.

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY13B in 7-day reverse repo; Net CNY11B v injects CNY35B prior.

- China Ministry of Finance (MOF): Apr Net Local Government Debt Issuance (CNY): 282.5B v 601.7B m/m.

- JPMorgan in Shanghai hosts the Morgan Tech Exchange conference & the China New Economy Forum & The Global China.

- China Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Min Qin Gang: Tesla is willing to boost business in China.

- USD/CNH Rises above 7.11 [weakest CNH level since Nov 2022].

- JPM CEO Dimon: China is far more complex situation now; notes 'scary' youth unemployment [in China].

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens -0.9% at 31,057.

- Japan Apr preliminary industrial production M/M: -0.4% V 1.4%E; Y/Y: -0.3% V 2.0%E.

- Japan Apr Retail Sales M/M: -1.2% V +0.5%E; Y/Y: 5.0% V 7.1%E.

- Japan METI Official: Decline in semiconductors and flat panel manufacturing equipment were main contributors pushing down Japan's industrial output for April(JP) Japan Govt issues evacuation order for residents in Okinawa from North Korea missile threat; Seoul residents in South Korea also told to seek shelter - Japan and Korea press.

- BOJ Gov Ueda prepared remarks: In response to supply-driven inflation, Central Bank's decision-making faces the difficult dilemma between considerations of economic activity and the need to tackle surging inflation.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

- Former BOJ Board member Sakurai: BOJ likely to hold policy amid election chatter - US financial press.

- Japan Top FX Diplomat Kanda: Reiterates stance that FX should reflect fundamentals; "No such intention", when asked whether today's meeting was meant to serve as verbal intervention against yen weakening - comments following trilateral MOF/BOJ/FSA 'emergency' meeting [yesterday evening update].

South Korea

- Kospi opens flat at 2,586.

- South Korea Apr Industrial Production M/M: -1.2% v -2.0%e; Y/Y: -8.9% v -7.8%e.

- North Korea KCNA: Confirms accident occurred during satellite launch; to launch another space rocket as soon as possible.

- Seoul residents in South Korea told to seek shelter - Japan and Korea press.

Other Asia

- Philippines Apr M3 Money Supply Y/Y: 6.6% v 6.0% prior.

- Philippines Apr Bank Lending Y/Y: 9.3% v 9.5% prior; Net Bank Lending Y/Y: 9.7% v 10.1% prior.

- Singapore Apr M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 1.9% v 2.5% prior.

North America

- House Rules Committee votes to advance the debt limit agreement to suspend the debt ceiling; Sending to the full House of Representatives for approval - financial press.

- House Financial Services Chair McHenry (R-NC): More than half of the House GOP will support the debt ceiling bill; Have no doubt the bill will pass.

- CBO: Projections of budget deficit would be reduced by ~$1.5T over 2023-2033 relative to May projections [if the debt ceiling bill is enacted].

- US Fed's Mester (non-voter): "No compelling reason" to wait for rate rise; May have to go further on rates – FT.

- US Fed's Barkin (non-voter): Fed policy in restrictive territory but there's uncertainty around where rates need to go.

- May DALLAS Fed manufacturing activity: -29.1 V -18.0E; New orders: -16.1 v -9.6 prior.

Europe

- Turkey President Erdogan: Determined to take measures to lower inflation.

- Turkish bankers said to discuss FX protected accounts with CBRT central bank - financial press.

- ECB's Centeno (Portugal): Spain CPI reading shows Europe inflation easing; Reversal of supply shocks should slow inflation.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- ASX200 -1.4%; Hang Seng -2.4%; Shanghai Composite -0.8%; Nikkei 225 -1.6%; Kospi -0.5%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures -0.3%; Nasdaq100 -0.3%, DAX -0.4%; FTSE100 -1.4%.

- EUR 1.0694 – 1.0738 ; JPY 139.62 – 140.93 ; AUD 0.6488 – 0.6540 ; NZD 0.59.96 – 0.6050.

- Gold +0.1% at $1,978/oz; Crude Oil -0.3% at $69.20/brl; Copper -0.3% at $3.6333/lb.