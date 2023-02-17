Share:

General trend

- USD/JPY rises to the highest since Jan 6th, USD trades generally firmer; 10-year UST yield rises to the highest since Dec 30th [**Reminder Feb 16th (US) Fed's Mester (FOMC voter) said: Saw compelling argument for 50bps hike at last meeting].

- Lenovo reported results.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

-ASX 200 opens -0.2% at 7,391.

-(AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Gov Lowe: Reiterates expect further rate hikes will be needed in the months ahead; RBA will do what is necessary to return inflation to target.

-(AU) Australia sells A$500M v A$500M indicated in 4.25% Apr 2026 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.455%; bid-to-cover: 4.22x.

-(NZ) New Zealand Fin Min Robertson: Long road to recovery ahead in flooded areas, not possible to quantify recovery costs yet.

China/Hong Kong

-Hang Seng opens -0.1% at 20,958.

-Shanghai Composite opens -0.1% at 3,244.

-(CN) China Politburo: Declare a victory in COVID-19 control; To increase vaccination rate for the elderly.

-(CN) China bank regulators ask banks to meet mortgage prepayment requests and crack down on illegal use of consumer loans – press.

-(TW) US Pentagon official Michael Chase [top China official] to visit Taiwan in the coming days – FT.

-(CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8659 v 6.8519 prior.

-(CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY835B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY487B prior; Net injects CNY632B [record high] v injects CNY34.0B prior.

Japan

-Nikkei 225 opens -0.8% at 27,484.

-(JP) Japan Industry Min Nishimura: No fixed schedule for cabinet decision on approval of nuclear power plant operation extension.

-(JP) BOJ Uchida: To launch CBDC pilot program in April.

Korea

-Kospi opens -1.1% at 2,447.

-(KR) North Korea Foreign Ministry: planned South Korea-US military drills "will lead to increased tensions in region" - KCNA.

Other Asia

-(PH) Philippines Central Bank (BSP) Gov Medalla: The choice is 25 or 50bps rate hike for the Mar meeting [raised rates by 50bps at Feb meeting].

-(SG) Singapore Jan Non-oil Domestic Exports M/M: +0.9% v -1.0%e; Y/Y: -25.0% v -21.9%e.

-(TH) Thailand Q4 GDP Q/Q: -1.5% v +0.6%e; Y/Y: 1.4% v 3.6%e.

North America

-(US) JAN PPI FINAL DEMAND M/M: 0.7% V 0.4%E; Y/Y: 6.0% V 5.4%E.

-(US) Fed's Mester (FOMC voter): Risks to inflation remain; Saw compelling argument for 50bps hike at last meeting.

-(US) A train containing one car of hazardous material derailed earlier on Thurs in Van Buren Township [outside of Detroit] – US press.

-(CA) Bank of Canada (BOC) Dep Gov Beaudry: Without a sufficiently strong policy response, a drift in inflation expectations could occur and open the door to inflation staying high and volatile for longer.

Europe

-(RU) Russia to keep crude oil export volumes in Mar - Russian media.

Levels as of 00:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -0.8%, ASX 200 -0.9% , Hang Seng -0.7%; Shanghai Composite -0.1% ; Kospi -0.9%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.5%; Nasdaq100 -0.7%, Dax -0.6%; FTSE100 -0.2%.

- EUR 1.0676-1.0632 ; JPY 134.81-133.81 ; AUD 0.6882-0.6832 ;NZD 0.6268-0.6215.

- Gold -0.9% at $1,836/oz; Crude Oil -1.2% at $77.58/brl; Copper -0.6% at $4.0980/lb.