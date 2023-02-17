General trend
- USD/JPY rises to the highest since Jan 6th, USD trades generally firmer; 10-year UST yield rises to the highest since Dec 30th [**Reminder Feb 16th (US) Fed's Mester (FOMC voter) said: Saw compelling argument for 50bps hike at last meeting].
- Lenovo reported results.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX 200 opens -0.2% at 7,391.
-(AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Gov Lowe: Reiterates expect further rate hikes will be needed in the months ahead; RBA will do what is necessary to return inflation to target.
-(AU) Australia sells A$500M v A$500M indicated in 4.25% Apr 2026 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.455%; bid-to-cover: 4.22x.
-(NZ) New Zealand Fin Min Robertson: Long road to recovery ahead in flooded areas, not possible to quantify recovery costs yet.
China/Hong Kong
-Hang Seng opens -0.1% at 20,958.
-Shanghai Composite opens -0.1% at 3,244.
-(CN) China Politburo: Declare a victory in COVID-19 control; To increase vaccination rate for the elderly.
-(CN) China bank regulators ask banks to meet mortgage prepayment requests and crack down on illegal use of consumer loans – press.
-(TW) US Pentagon official Michael Chase [top China official] to visit Taiwan in the coming days – FT.
-(CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8659 v 6.8519 prior.
-(CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY835B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY487B prior; Net injects CNY632B [record high] v injects CNY34.0B prior.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opens -0.8% at 27,484.
-(JP) Japan Industry Min Nishimura: No fixed schedule for cabinet decision on approval of nuclear power plant operation extension.
-(JP) BOJ Uchida: To launch CBDC pilot program in April.
Korea
-Kospi opens -1.1% at 2,447.
-(KR) North Korea Foreign Ministry: planned South Korea-US military drills "will lead to increased tensions in region" - KCNA.
Other Asia
-(PH) Philippines Central Bank (BSP) Gov Medalla: The choice is 25 or 50bps rate hike for the Mar meeting [raised rates by 50bps at Feb meeting].
-(SG) Singapore Jan Non-oil Domestic Exports M/M: +0.9% v -1.0%e; Y/Y: -25.0% v -21.9%e.
-(TH) Thailand Q4 GDP Q/Q: -1.5% v +0.6%e; Y/Y: 1.4% v 3.6%e.
North America
-(US) JAN PPI FINAL DEMAND M/M: 0.7% V 0.4%E; Y/Y: 6.0% V 5.4%E.
-(US) Fed's Mester (FOMC voter): Risks to inflation remain; Saw compelling argument for 50bps hike at last meeting.
-(US) A train containing one car of hazardous material derailed earlier on Thurs in Van Buren Township [outside of Detroit] – US press.
-(CA) Bank of Canada (BOC) Dep Gov Beaudry: Without a sufficiently strong policy response, a drift in inflation expectations could occur and open the door to inflation staying high and volatile for longer.
Europe
-(RU) Russia to keep crude oil export volumes in Mar - Russian media.
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -0.8%, ASX 200 -0.9% , Hang Seng -0.7%; Shanghai Composite -0.1% ; Kospi -0.9%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.5%; Nasdaq100 -0.7%, Dax -0.6%; FTSE100 -0.2%.
- EUR 1.0676-1.0632 ; JPY 134.81-133.81 ; AUD 0.6882-0.6832 ;NZD 0.6268-0.6215.
- Gold -0.9% at $1,836/oz; Crude Oil -1.2% at $77.58/brl; Copper -0.6% at $4.0980/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds lower ground near 1.1950 ahead of UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD stands on slippery grounds near 1.1950 in the early European morning. Expectations of weak UK Retail Sales data and broad-based US Dollar strength are weighing negatively on the currency pair.
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0600 amid notable USD demand
EUR/USD is dropping toward 1.0600, at its lowest level in six weeks in early Europe this Friday. The pair is undermined by a broadly firmer US Dollar amid rallying US Treasury bond yields and risk aversion. ECB and Fed speeches eyed.
Gold needs a weekly closing below $1,825 to target $1,800 Premium
Gold price is extending its three-day bearish momentum on Friday, following Thursday’s sharp reversal from near the $1,850 level. The buying interest around the United States Dollar (USD) remains unabated amid hawkish US Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations.
Dogecoin: Will DOGE escape 100 days of rangebound trading?
Dogecoin price formed a range in early November and has been stuck inside these barriers to this day. Despite the recent bullishness in the market, DOGE has failed to escape this confinement, denoting the lack of interest in the meme coin among market participants.
Gasoline to drive Fed to 6.5%
The nightmare scenario no one wants to talk about is a second fresh surge in inflation. The re-acceleration of inflation, now confirmed by the latest US Producer Price data, will send the Federal Reserve scurrying to find a solution?