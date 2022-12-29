General trend

- Japan 20-year JGB yield rises to 1.285%, highest since late Oct [despite stepped up and unscheduled BOJ bond buying].

- Will BOJ have to again tweak YCC?

- USD trades generally weaker, UST yields decline.

- Month and year-end flows in focus?

- Japanese equities lag; >400 Japanese cos. are trading ex-dividend.

- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.

Reminder: South Korea said: Last day of trading for 2022 for stock and derivatives markets is Dec 29th; stock and derivatives markets to close Dec 30th, reopen on Jan 2nd.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened -0.4%.

- (AU) Australia said to be willing to reconsider WTO case against China if Beijing ends trade sanctions – US financial press.

- (AU) Australia PM Albanese: Continue to monitor Covid situation in China; No current change in China travel recommendations.

- (AU) Australia PM Albanese said to be erring on the side of caution when negotiating with China on Trade - Press.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened -1.0%.

- Follow Up: (JP) Japan banks reportedly to raise mortgage rates by 0.2-0.3 ppt early next year - Nikkei.

- (JP) Said that Former Bank of Japan (BOJ) Dep Yamaguchi becoming contender for next BOJ Gov - Press.

- (JP) Japan 20-year JGB yield rises to 1.285%, highest since late Oct [despite stepped up and unscheduled BOJ bond buying].

- (JP) Bank of Japan Offers to buy 1-3 yr, 3-5 yr, and 5-10 yr JGBs in unscheduled bond buying operation.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected]; Also offers to purchase 1-3 yr and 3-5 yr under unscheduled fixed rate operation.

- (JP) Boj offers to purchase ¥300B OF 5-10 year JGBS in second unscheduled op of the session.

- (JP) Japan expected to permit direct flights from Hong Kong and Macau to Naha Airport among other locations - Press.

Korea

- Kospi opened -0.6%.

- (KR) South Korea Nov Retail Sales M/M: -1.8% v -0.2% prior [3rd straight decline].

- (KR) South Korea Nov Cyclical Leading Index: -0.2% v -0.1% prior [5th straight decline].

- (KR) South Korea President Yoon orders a revamp of response system for all objects that violate Korean Airpace.

- (KR) South Korea Nov Department Store Sales Y/Y: 3.7% v 8.0% prior.

- (KR) South Korea Nov Retail Sales Y/Y: 8.4% v 7.3% prior.

- (KR) Seoul (South Korea) subway and bus fares are expected to rise by KRW300 in 2023 [first increases since 2015] – South Korea.

- (KR) South Korea Fin Min Choo: Credit, Bond, and FX markets have stabilized; To push forward budget in H1 to help economy.

- (KR) South Korea said to consider coronavirus tests for travelers from China - Press.

- (KR) South Korea Nov Industrial Production M/M: +0.4% v -0.8%e; Y/Y: -3.7% v -4.9%e [2nd straight y/y decline].

- (RU) Russia Foreign Min Lavrov: Will not negotiate on Ukraine President Zelinskiy's peace terms.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened -1.3%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.4%.

- (CN) China overnight repo rate declines to 0.4237% [record low].

- (CN) China Ministry of Finance (MOF): Nov Net local Special Bond issuance CNY45.5B v 455.5B prior.

- (CN) China Copper TC/RC floor for Q1 to be set by smelter group at $93/ton, flat q/q - financial press.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY205B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY189B prior; Sells CNY0B in 14-day reverse repos v CNY13B prior; Net inject CNY201B v net inject CNY183B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9793 v 6.9681 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC to sell CNY5.0B v CNY5.0B prior in 3-month Central Bank Bill Swap (CBS) today at 0.1%.

- (HK) Follow Up: The Hong Kong daily entry quota to China has been set at 30K – HK press.

Other

- TSMC 2330.TW Chairman Liu: Confirms have begun mass production of 3NM chips, demand very strong.

North America

- (US) Dec Richmond Fed manufacturing index: 1 V -10E; Volume of new orders: -4 v -14 prior; Wages 37 v 25 prior.

- (US) Nov pending home sales M/M: -4.0% V -1.0%E; Y/Y: -38.6% V -36.7% PRIOR.

- (US) Dallas Fed Dec Texas Service Sector Outlook Survey: General Business Activity: -19.8 v -11.0 prior.

- (US) Said that Staff in Silicon valley are looking to offload start up company shares as soon as possible due to falling valuations - Press.

- (US) White House Adviser Heather Boushey believes ‘soft landing’ is possible - FT.

Europe

- (UK) UK plans business energy support package into 2024, to extend the Energy Bill Relief Scheme (EBRS) for non-domestic customers - FT.

- (UK) UK now said to be considering coronavirus tests for Chinese arrivals - Press.

Levels as of 00:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -1.1%, ASX 200 -1% , Hang Seng -1%; Shanghai Composite -0.4% ; Kospi -1.5%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.1%; Nasdaq100 +0.2%, Dax -0.3%; FTSE100 -0.4%.

- EUR 1.0637-1.0606 ; JPY 134.50-133.48 ; AUD 0.6756-0.6733 ;NZD 0.6348-0.6262.

- Gold flat at $1,815/oz; Crude Oil -0.4% at $78.59/brl; Copper +0.3% at $3.8457/lb.