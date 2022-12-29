General trend
- Japan 20-year JGB yield rises to 1.285%, highest since late Oct [despite stepped up and unscheduled BOJ bond buying].
- Will BOJ have to again tweak YCC?
- USD trades generally weaker, UST yields decline.
- Month and year-end flows in focus?
- Japanese equities lag; >400 Japanese cos. are trading ex-dividend.
- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.
Reminder: South Korea said: Last day of trading for 2022 for stock and derivatives markets is Dec 29th; stock and derivatives markets to close Dec 30th, reopen on Jan 2nd.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened -0.4%.
- (AU) Australia said to be willing to reconsider WTO case against China if Beijing ends trade sanctions – US financial press.
- (AU) Australia PM Albanese: Continue to monitor Covid situation in China; No current change in China travel recommendations.
- (AU) Australia PM Albanese said to be erring on the side of caution when negotiating with China on Trade - Press.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened -1.0%.
- Follow Up: (JP) Japan banks reportedly to raise mortgage rates by 0.2-0.3 ppt early next year - Nikkei.
- (JP) Said that Former Bank of Japan (BOJ) Dep Yamaguchi becoming contender for next BOJ Gov - Press.
- (JP) Japan 20-year JGB yield rises to 1.285%, highest since late Oct [despite stepped up and unscheduled BOJ bond buying].
- (JP) Bank of Japan Offers to buy 1-3 yr, 3-5 yr, and 5-10 yr JGBs in unscheduled bond buying operation.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected]; Also offers to purchase 1-3 yr and 3-5 yr under unscheduled fixed rate operation.
- (JP) Boj offers to purchase ¥300B OF 5-10 year JGBS in second unscheduled op of the session.
- (JP) Japan expected to permit direct flights from Hong Kong and Macau to Naha Airport among other locations - Press.
Korea
- Kospi opened -0.6%.
- (KR) South Korea Nov Retail Sales M/M: -1.8% v -0.2% prior [3rd straight decline].
- (KR) South Korea Nov Cyclical Leading Index: -0.2% v -0.1% prior [5th straight decline].
- (KR) South Korea President Yoon orders a revamp of response system for all objects that violate Korean Airpace.
- (KR) South Korea Nov Department Store Sales Y/Y: 3.7% v 8.0% prior.
- (KR) South Korea Nov Retail Sales Y/Y: 8.4% v 7.3% prior.
- (KR) Seoul (South Korea) subway and bus fares are expected to rise by KRW300 in 2023 [first increases since 2015] – South Korea.
- (KR) South Korea Fin Min Choo: Credit, Bond, and FX markets have stabilized; To push forward budget in H1 to help economy.
- (KR) South Korea said to consider coronavirus tests for travelers from China - Press.
- (KR) South Korea Nov Industrial Production M/M: +0.4% v -0.8%e; Y/Y: -3.7% v -4.9%e [2nd straight y/y decline].
- (RU) Russia Foreign Min Lavrov: Will not negotiate on Ukraine President Zelinskiy's peace terms.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened -1.3%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.4%.
- (CN) China overnight repo rate declines to 0.4237% [record low].
- (CN) China Ministry of Finance (MOF): Nov Net local Special Bond issuance CNY45.5B v 455.5B prior.
- (CN) China Copper TC/RC floor for Q1 to be set by smelter group at $93/ton, flat q/q - financial press.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY205B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY189B prior; Sells CNY0B in 14-day reverse repos v CNY13B prior; Net inject CNY201B v net inject CNY183B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9793 v 6.9681 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC to sell CNY5.0B v CNY5.0B prior in 3-month Central Bank Bill Swap (CBS) today at 0.1%.
- (HK) Follow Up: The Hong Kong daily entry quota to China has been set at 30K – HK press.
Other
- TSMC 2330.TW Chairman Liu: Confirms have begun mass production of 3NM chips, demand very strong.
North America
- (US) Dec Richmond Fed manufacturing index: 1 V -10E; Volume of new orders: -4 v -14 prior; Wages 37 v 25 prior.
- (US) Nov pending home sales M/M: -4.0% V -1.0%E; Y/Y: -38.6% V -36.7% PRIOR.
- (US) Dallas Fed Dec Texas Service Sector Outlook Survey: General Business Activity: -19.8 v -11.0 prior.
- (US) Said that Staff in Silicon valley are looking to offload start up company shares as soon as possible due to falling valuations - Press.
- (US) White House Adviser Heather Boushey believes ‘soft landing’ is possible - FT.
Europe
- (UK) UK plans business energy support package into 2024, to extend the Energy Bill Relief Scheme (EBRS) for non-domestic customers - FT.
- (UK) UK now said to be considering coronavirus tests for Chinese arrivals - Press.
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -1.1%, ASX 200 -1% , Hang Seng -1%; Shanghai Composite -0.4% ; Kospi -1.5%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.1%; Nasdaq100 +0.2%, Dax -0.3%; FTSE100 -0.4%.
- EUR 1.0637-1.0606 ; JPY 134.50-133.48 ; AUD 0.6756-0.6733 ;NZD 0.6348-0.6262.
- Gold flat at $1,815/oz; Crude Oil -0.4% at $78.59/brl; Copper +0.3% at $3.8457/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD at 0.6800, remains critical for the Australian Dollar
The AUD/USD pair has sensed a minor correction in the early Tokyo session after a perpendicular recovery from 0.6720. The Aussie asset is likely to extend its recovery to near the round-level resistance of 0.6800 as the risk appetite of the market participants has improved dramatically.
USD/JPY: Bearish engulfing pattern spurred a fall below 133.00
The USD/JPY advancement was capped around the confluence of the 20 and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), forming a bearish engulfing candle pattern, opening the door for further losses. Therefore, the USD/JPY is trading at 132.90
Gold benefits from softer United States Treasury bond yields, Wall Street gains
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains firmer around $1,815, even with less momentum strength, as traders brace for the final trading day of 2022 on early Friday.
Polkadot price rips through support and could sink below $4.0
Polkadot price got slaughtered on Wednesday with a loss of over 4% intraday. DOT bulls were outpaced by bears as the sell-off in tech equities keeps ongoing.
The year in review and ahead
Today‘s analysis is going to concentrate on the key 2022 developments shaping up the investing and trading landscape of 2023 – across the many markets on the watch, all naturally intertwined with macroeconomics and economic policy notes.