Asia Market Update: Equities decline after losses on Wall St.; CN markets down despite the generally better data, bond yields; US equity FUTs extend declines, FedEx guidance weighs.

General trend

- Yuan currency weakens to test the 7.00 level (first time since July 2020) [China papers are downplaying the concerns of CNY weakening past 7 against the USD].

- Will the PBOC cut the loan prime rates next week amid better data and yuan weakness? [PBOC normally sets the LPRs around the 20th of the month (Tues)].

- USD trades mixed.

- 2-yr UST yield extends rise.

- AU and NZ yields also move higher [analysts revise RBA and RBNZ rate forecasts].

- RBA Gov Lowe said: Inflation can come from profit margins as well; Rates are still too low right now; See a few rate hikes in coming months; At next board meeting will be discussing a 25bps vs 50bps rate increase.

- Australian equities lag [Energy, REIT and Resources indices underperform].

- Shanghai property index lags amid weaker data [(CN) China Aug YTD property investment Y/Y: -7.4% V -7.0%E].

- Shanghai Financials index also drops [China said to order reduction in brokerage fees].

- UK retail sales due later today.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened -0.3%.

- (AU) RBA Gov Lowe: Mid term inflation expectations well anchored; Rate increases larger and faster than expected; Board expects that further increases will be required to bring inflation back to target; not on a pre-set path - testimony to parliament.

- (NZ) New Zealand Aug Manufacturing PMI: 54.9 v 53.5 prior (13th consecutive expansion).

- (NZ) New Zealand Aug Non-Resident Bond Holdings: 58.4% v 58.6% prior.

- (AU) NAB expects the RBA to increase rates by 50bps to 2.85% in Oct vs 25bps prior.

- (NZ) ANZ Bank expects the OCR to peak at 4.75% by May 2023.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened -0.9%.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: If sharp Yen moves exist, will take necessary action without ruling out any options; Reiterates prior comments that sharp FX moves undesirable, important that FX moves with fundamentals.

- (JP) Japan to investigate global investment banks in structured bonds crackdown - press.

Korea

- Kospi opened -0.6%.

- (KR) South Korea Aug Unemployment Rate: 2.5% v 3.0%e (Lowest since data recorded in June 1999).

- (KR) South Korea Aug Export Price Index Y/Y: 13.4% v 16.3% prior; Import Price Index Y/Y: 22.9% v 27.9% prior.

- (KR) South Korea July M2 Money Supply M/M: 0.3% v 0.3% prior.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened -1.0%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.3%.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9305 v 6.9101 prior.

- *(CN) China Aug new home prices M/M: -0.3% V -0.1% prior (12th straight decline); Y/Y: -1.3% V -0.9% prior.

- (CN) Said that China Local Govt financing companies have gone on a 'land buying' spree - China Press.

- (CN) China Financial News: China LPR rate in Sept unlikely to change.

- (CN) China papers are downplaying the concerns of CNY weakening past 7 against the USD.

- (CN) Said that China will test extending onshore USD/CNY trading starting Sept 16th [Fri] - Press.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.

- (CN) China Aug industrial production Y/Y: 4.2% V 3.8%E; YTD Y/Y: 3.6% V 3.6%E.

- (CN) China Aug Retail Sales Y/Y: 5.4% V 3.2%E; YTD Y/Y: 0.5% V 0.2%E.

- (CN) China Aug fixed urban assets YTD Y/Y: 5.8% V 5.5%E.

- (CN) China Aug YTD Residential Property Sales Y/Y: -30.3% v -31.4% prior.

- (CN) China Aug YTD property investment Y/Y: -7.4% V -7.0%E.

- (CN) China Aug Surveyed Jobless Rate: 5.3% v 5.4%e.

- (CN) China FX regulator (SAFE): CNY performing much better than other currencies.

- (CN) China National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) official::to coordinate economic development and COVID control, will expand demand to keep economy in reasonable range.

- (CN) Certain banks [including JPMorgan and ICBC Standard Bank] said to limit China metal funding – US financial press.

- (HK) Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) Chief Executive Yue Keynote speech at the Treasury Markets Summit 2022.

- (CN) China Finance Ministry (MOF) sells 3-month bills and 50-year bonds.

North America

- *(US) Aug advance Retail Sales M/M: +0.3% V -0.1%E; Retail Sales (EX-AUTO) M/M: -0.3% V 0.0%E.

- (US) Initial jobless claims: 213K V 227KE; continuing claims: 1.403M V 1.48ME.

- FDX Cuts Q1 $3.44 v $5.06e, Rev $23.2B v $23.7Be; Withdraws FY earnings outlook, amid 'global volume softness that accelerated in the final weeks of the quarter'.

- (US) Atlanta Fed GDPNow: Cuts Q3 GDP to 0.5% from 1.3% prior.

- UBER Investigating computer system breach; Employees instructed to not use internal messaging service and other internal systems - US Press.

- *(US) President Biden announces tentative Railway labor agreement [Sept 15th].

Europe

- (EU) EU's Dombrovskis: Reiterates Russia sanctions will remain to apply pressure.

- (RU) Russia Dep PM Novak: Hope to agree with China on gas supplies via Power of Siberia 2 pipeline soon.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -1%, ASX 200 -1.4% , Hang Seng -0.5%; Shanghai Composite -1.2% ; Kospi -0.9%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.7%; Nasdaq100 -0.9%, Dax -0.9%; FTSE100 -0.3%.

- EUR 1.0012-0.9986 ; JPY 143.55-142.82 ; AUD 0.6724-0.6684 ;NZD 0.5988-0.5954.

- Gold -0.3% at $1,672/oz; Crude Oil +0.2% at $85.30/brl; Copper flat at $3.4715/lb.