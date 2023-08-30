Stocks have had a tougher time of it today, as the initial euphoria around a slowing US employment picture ebbs away, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stocks muted after more poor US data
“Yesterday’s solid gains have given way to a more muted atmosphere today, but the sense of a slowing US jobs picture has been given a boost by the ADP report’s miss this afternoon. With GDP data also softer there has been a further strengthening of hopes that the Fed won’t be too keen to hike again this year, though any cuts in rates are still far off.”
Stocks look cautiously towards September
“August could well go out with a whimper, but investors won’t be sad to see the month go. The trouble is that September isn’t often much better. After the solid gains of the year so far some more consolidation looks likely, especially in potentially-overstretched markets like the Nasdaq and the Nikkei, both of which have been among the big winners in 2023.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
EUR/USD climbs above 1.0900 after disappointing US data
EUR/USD gained traction and climbed above 1.0900 on Wednesday. After the data from the US showed that employment in the private sector rose less than expected in August and second quarter GDP growth got revised lower, the US Dollar came under selling pressure.
GBP/USD rises to fresh weekly high above 1.2700
GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced to a fresh weekly high near 1.2750 on Wednesday. The US Dollar struggles to find demand following the weaker-than-expected ADP jobs data for August and downward revision to Q2 GDP, fuelling the pair's rally.
Gold rises above $1,940 as US yields decline after weak US data
Gold price touched its highest level since early August above $1,940 on Wednesday. The downward revision to second-quarter GDP growth and the below-expectation increase in private sector employment in August weighed on the US yields and provided a boost to XAU/USD.
Bone ShibaSwap shines among the best performers of the week
Bone ShibaSwap saw a bullish spike after Grayscale seized a victory against the US SEC on August 29. This development pushed many of the cryptocurrencies up, but only a few, such as BONE, have managed to stick it out throughout the past week.
DJIA stock breaks back above 34,712 resistance point
DJIA is holding the line on Wednesday as other indices fall prey to higher inflation data out of Europe. Inflation readings from Germany and Spain early on Wednesday sent the S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 futures lower, but Dow futures remained slightly in the green.