Share:

Stocks have had a tougher time of it today, as the initial euphoria around a slowing US employment picture ebbs away, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

Stocks muted after more poor US data

“Yesterday’s solid gains have given way to a more muted atmosphere today, but the sense of a slowing US jobs picture has been given a boost by the ADP report’s miss this afternoon. With GDP data also softer there has been a further strengthening of hopes that the Fed won’t be too keen to hike again this year, though any cuts in rates are still far off.”

Stocks look cautiously towards September

“August could well go out with a whimper, but investors won’t be sad to see the month go. The trouble is that September isn’t often much better. After the solid gains of the year so far some more consolidation looks likely, especially in potentially-overstretched markets like the Nasdaq and the Nikkei, both of which have been among the big winners in 2023.”