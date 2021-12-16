Stocks are rallying this morning, as a general sense of relief in the wake of the Fed pervades markets.
Stock markets take a positive view of Fed tightening.
BoE/ECB not likely to be too dramatic.
Global growth theme lifts FTSE 100.
Markets: With the Fed out of the way and then two probably uneventful central bank meetings around lunchtime today markets have moved back into risk-on mode, with the December rally kicking in almost precisely on schedule. The overwhelming feeling appears to be that of relief that the Fed’s plan for the year is now in the public sphere, giving investors something to work with as they look ahead to the next twelve months. After all, you only raise rates when the economy is improving, so there is still a case to be made for being long equities. Neither the BoE nor the ECB will do very much today, which perhaps accounts for why markets appear to be discounting them already.
UK movers: It is a positive but somewhat quiet day across the FTSE 100 this morning, but Aviva’s decision to throw more money at its buyback programme has perked up the shares, reminding everyone of the cash flow attractions of these insurers. Making up the numbers are a host of names focused on economic growth, including oil names, miners and of course Rolls-Royce, which appears once again to be banking on a better performance next year, despite the tough news from France today about further restrictions about travel from the UK.
Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow to start at 36,093, up 166 points from Wednesday’s strong close.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
