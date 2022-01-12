Equities advance while dollar weakens following US CPI

“Stocks have managed to build on Tuesday’s rally, after US CPI for December came in line with forecasts, calming some fears about the direction of inflation.”
- Oil and mineral prices rise, boosting FTSE 100
- US prices rising, but not faster than expected
- US markets still lagging Europe over recent sessions
FTSE rise dominated by miners and oil names
“It is good to be a bit of a commodity index sometimes. The FTSE 100’s big-name mining and oil contingent have been bolstered by the weaker dollar and the accompanying rise in commodity prices. Plus if inflation’s rise does moderate a bit then central banks generally might be less keen to put the brakes on, helping to maintain the rebound in global GDP.”
Inflation rises, but only as fast as feared
“In markets, it is the speed of travel rather than the actual direction that can be the most worrying thing. Another really big beat on US inflation today might have seen equities reverse Tuesday’s gains, but after a run of above-forecast prints today’s reading was dutifully in line with most forecasts. As a result markets were able to take a more sanguine view and could enjoy at least a few hours without the worry of how soon the next Fed rate hike will come. “
European markets continue to outpace the US
“The past ten years have been golden for Wall Street equities, especially when compared with other geographies. But the trend of the past week, where non-US stocks have done well while the Dow and others play catch-up has continued today. After years of not having to look far for good investments, US traders might have to begin thinking about the stock markets beyond their own shores.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
