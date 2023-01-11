General trend
- More unscheduled BOJ bond buying seen.
- Little initial impact seen from AU CPI data.
- Chinese cities start to announce 2023 growth targets.
- Japanese companies expected to report earnings include ABC-Mart and BIC Camera.
- Fast Retailing [largest Nikkei component] due to report earnings on Thurs.
- China inflation data due on Thurs.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened flat.
- (AU) Australia Nov Retail Sales M/M: 1.4% v 0.6%e.
- (AU) Australia Q3 Job Vacancies Q/Q: -4.9% v -2.1% prior.
- (AU) Australia Nov CPI Y/Y: 7.4% V 7.2%E [seasonally adjusted]; CPI Trimmed Mean Y/Y: 5.6% v 5.5%e.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.7%.
- (JP) BOJ announces unscheduled afternoon bond buying operation: To purchase 1-3 year, 3-5 year JGBS under the fixed rate method; announces fixed amount operations for 1-3 yr, 3-5 yr, 5-10 yr, 10-25 yr and >25 yr maturities.
- Fast Retailing (Largest Nikkei Component) 9983.JP Confirms plans to raise wages by up to 40%.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Quarterly Survey: 85.0% of households now expect increase in prices in 1-year (prior 85.7%).
- (JP) Former BOJ Board member Shirai: Excessive USD strength likely to be corrected; US interest rates falling, do not expect much more Yen weakness.
- (JP) Japan govt official Saito (AKA Mr. JGB): Considering possibility of GX bonds issued separately from construction and deficit bonds to fund Japan efforts on climate change.
- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥900B v ¥900B indicated in 1.60% (v 0.7% prior) 30-year JGBs, Avg Yield: 1.6490% v 1.4890% prior, bid-to-cover: 3.10x v 3.00x prior.
South Korea
- Kospi opened +0.5%.
- (KR) South Korea Dec Unemployment Rate: 3.3% v 3.0%e.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng Opens +0.6%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.1%.
- (CN) China Ma: Army activities are a response to Taiwan Military Collusion with US.
- (CN) Shanghai said to target 2023 GDP growth rate >5.5% (in line) - Press.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CN65B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior Sells CNY22B in 4-year reverse repos; Net inject CNY71B v net drain CNY62B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7756 v 6.7611 prior.
- (CN) China Dec aggregate financing (CNY): 1.31T V 1.85TE [Jan 10th].
- (CN) China Dec M2 money supply Y/Y: 11.8% V 12.4%E [Jan 10th].
- (CN) China Dec new yuan loans (CNY): 1.40T V 1.20TE [Jan 10th].
North America
- (US) Senior Biden officials said to be targeting an end to the emergency designation for Covid as soon as spring 2023 - Politico.
- (US) Dec CBIZ Small Business Employment Index: 0.84% v 0.59% prior.
- (US) Fed Chair Powell: Restoring price stability can require unpopular actions, price stability is bedrock of a healthy economy.
- (US) Nov final wholesale inventories M/M: 1.0% V 1.0%E.
-Treasury's $40B 3-year note auction results: Draws 3.977% V 4.093% prior, bid-to-cover ratio: 2.84 V 2.55 prior and 2.50 over the past 8.
Europe
- (RU) Russia Ambassador to the US: Goal of US admin is to inflict maximum damage on Russia via hands of Ukranians.
- (NO) Norway Fin Min Vedum: Inflation is the main policy challenge.
- G7 & EU coalition said to set two price caps on Russian refined products on Feb 5th; One will be for products trading at a premium to crude oil and the second for those trading at a discount - press.
- (RO) Romania Central Bank (NBR) raises Interest Rates by 25bps to 7.00%; as expected.
- World Bank Report: Cuts 2023 Global growth outlook from 3.0% to 1.7%.
- (EU) ECB's Centeno (Portugal): We are approaching the end of the interest rate rise process.
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +1%, ASX 200 +0.9% , Hang Seng +1.3%; Shanghai Composite +0.3% ; Kospi +0.4%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: flat; Nasdaq100 flat, Dax +0.6%; FTSE100 +0.1%.
- EUR 1.0745-1.0725 ; JPY 132.58-132.05 ; AUD 0.6919-0.6881 ;NZD 0.6400-0.6347.
- Gold +0.4% at $1,883/oz; Crude Oil -1% at $74.33/brl; Copper +0.3% at $4.0930/lb.
