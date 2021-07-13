- Overview of market sentiment at the European open (00:00).
- Export growth in China unexpectedly accelerated in June (2:49).
- UK government proceeds with ending lockdown rules (4:03).
- US puts a new warning on J&J vaccine (13:17).
- Earnings season kicks off with $JPM $GS reporting today (14:50).
- Main calendar focus on US CPI data due at 1330BST (18:00).
