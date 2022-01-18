It was quiet session yesterday as the US stock and bond markets remained closed for bank holiday, while the European equities kicked off the week mostly in the positive, especially with the FTSE 100 leading gains in Europe thanks to the rising oil prices.

US crude advanced to the $85pb mark having gained close to 12% just since the start of the year and the FTSE 100 is now surfing on the positive energy vibe.

And equities, especially the cyclical sectors, are the best place to seek a solid hedge against inflation, meanwhile gold could fall off the race due to rising US yields.

US is back after a long weekend, Nasdaq futures hint at a soft start as investors seem to be fleeing the growth stocks in favour of value ones, in line with the so-called reflation trade.

In the FX, the US dollar crash is seen temporary, in Europe, inflation is seen transitory, and in Japan, the rising consumer prices are seen as a dream come true!