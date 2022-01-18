It was quiet session yesterday as the US stock and bond markets remained closed for bank holiday, while the European equities kicked off the week mostly in the positive, especially with the FTSE 100 leading gains in Europe thanks to the rising oil prices.
US crude advanced to the $85pb mark having gained close to 12% just since the start of the year and the FTSE 100 is now surfing on the positive energy vibe.
And equities, especially the cyclical sectors, are the best place to seek a solid hedge against inflation, meanwhile gold could fall off the race due to rising US yields.
US is back after a long weekend, Nasdaq futures hint at a soft start as investors seem to be fleeing the growth stocks in favour of value ones, in line with the so-called reflation trade.
In the FX, the US dollar crash is seen temporary, in Europe, inflation is seen transitory, and in Japan, the rising consumer prices are seen as a dream come true!
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
