US markets are leading the way as jobless claims continue to drift lower. With the US jobs report up ahead, the risk of a downward move for payrolls does raise the possibility of a more hesitant Fed tapering stance. Meanwhile, energy stocks are leading the way, as hurricane Ida causes a slump in US production.
- US markets lead the way as jobless claims edge down.
- Prospect of cautious FOMC helps drive bullish sentiment.
- Energy stocks lead the way as crude drives higher on hurricane outages.
US markets are leading the push higher today, as a marginal beat in the jobless claims reading did help allay some of the fears brought about after a disappointing ADP payrolls release yesterday. With tapering set to remain a key concern in the coming months, the hope is that any short-term economic volatility brought about by rising Delta cases could cause hesitation from the Federal Reserve. Record highs in the US appear to be an almost daily occurrence, with the prospect of a cautious approach to tightening at the Fed providing a fresh bout of confidence from the bulls. This latest push higher has been driven in part by the tech sector, with Apple gains helping to lift the Dow and Nasdaq in particular.
The energy sector has been a notable outperformer today, with ExxonMobil and Chevron following the lead from UK-listed blue-chip energy stocks BP, and Royal Dutch Shell. With hurricane Ida causing a sharp slump in US crude production, we have seen Brent crude rise to the highest level in a month. OPEC has shown few signs of bending to Joe Biden’s wish for higher production thus far, and thus the sharp decline in US output provides yet another reason for confidence from oil bulls.
