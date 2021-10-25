Rising energy prices have helped drive oil & gas stocks higher today. However, with UK petrol prices hitting record highs, the fourth quarter could face some economic turbulence. In the US, Tesla is the big outperformer after a $4.2 billion order from Hertz.

Markets are on the rise as energy stocks lead the way to a record high.

UK petrol prices to provide a headwind for Q4 growth.

Tesla stock at record highs after $4.2 billion Hertz order.

Equities throughout Europe and the US are on the rise in early trade today, with oil & gas names heading up the gains thanks to a seven-year higher for WTI crude. Rising crude oil prices have helped drive UK petrol prices to a record high today, although that could have significant negative implications for growth going forward. From a business perspective, elevated petrol prices raise costs and diminish margins. Meanwhile, this rise in petrol prices does dampen expectations for consumer activity, as higher travel costs cut into disposable income levels. Coming at a time when businesses are already suffering from supply-chain difficulties, the rise in energy prices does little to help sentiment for retailers coming into the festive period.

Tesla shares have enjoyed a welcome surge into record highs today, with the automotive giant gaining traction ahead of COP26. The continued rise in energy prices highlights the benefit of owning an electric vehicle, with the Model 3 proving the bestselling car in Europe last month. News that Hertz had placed an order for 100,000 Tesla Model 3’s helped drive their stock into record highs, with the deal valued at an impressive $4.2 billion.