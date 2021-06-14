Rising energy prices have helped to boost the FTSE 350, but the transition towards green energy for the majors pushes investors towards the likes of Tullow Oil and Cairn Energy. Meanwhile, all eyes are on Boris Johnson, with the PM expected to extend the Covid restrictions for another four weeks.

European markets on the rise in early trade.

UK likely to extend Covid restrictions.

Smaller energy stocks likely to outperform as crude rises.

European markets have kicked off the week on a positive footing, with the recent upward momentum in global stocks seemingly set to continue. Asian markets provided little by way of influence, with closures in Australia, China, and Hong Kong meaning that Japanese stocks were left to carry the region. On a day largely devoid of major economic releases, today is likely to see a significant amount of interest around the potential for another additional four-weeks of lockdown if rumours are to be believed. With the highly transmissible delta variant on the rise, it looks likely that the UK will take a cautious approach in a bid to avoid a third wave. Understandably, the expected decision to extend restrictions come at the expense of the services sector, with cinemas and pubs under pressure in early trade.

Energy stocks are leading the way in early trade, with the likes of Tullow Oil, Cairn, and Shell pushing higher. Despite ongoing restrictions to global travel, there is a growing belief that energy demand will outstrip supply as major firms are pushed by shareholders into shunning their traditional oil & gas business. Should that shareholder pressure drive down production levels, we could face a shortfall in supply as the world continues its drawn out transition away from carbon. Plans from Royal Dutch Shell to potentially sell their Permian Basin holdings could bring a windfall for shareholders, yet it also does highlight how those seeking exposure to higher energy prices will invariably look towards small caps.

Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 15 points higher, at 34,495.