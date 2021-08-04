Oil prices were again hampered by underlying reservations surrounding the Delta variant.

Crude dipped as risk appetite deteriorated after the Wall Street open.

WTI retreated sharply to lows around $69.20 p/b before rallying as equites recovered ground. Further tensions in the Middle East also underpinned oil prices with WTI above $70.50 p/b.

API data recorded a US inventory draw of 0.9mn barrels compared with expectations of around 3.0mn.

WTI traded around $70.45 p/b on Wednesday with Brent around $72.40 p/b.