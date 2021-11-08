Rising crude and gas prices have helped drive energy names higher in a session that has been largely uninspiring thus far. The US $1 trillion infrastructure bills provide a boost for US stocks although Tesla looks set for a bumpy open.

Slow start in Europe.

Earnings season drawing to an end.

Energy stocks are on the rise as crude and natural gas push upwards.

European markets have kicked off the week on a somewhat uninspiring note, with indices largely treading water off the back of a volatile week just gone. The week ahead sees things calm somewhat, although key inflation data from the US and Q3 GDP from the UK provides the basis for an interesting period. Earnings season has entered its final stretch, with just 10% of the S&P 500 left to report. Technology has been one of the main outperformers over the course of Q3, with 93% reporting better-than-expected earnings. However, the news that Joe Biden is on the cusp of signing off a $1 trillion infrastructure package does provide a boost for industrial names that have largely enjoyed a strong third quarter in any case. The US looks set for a somewhat volatile start thanks to Elon Musk’s latest antics, with the billionaire’s decision to poll Twitter followers on whether he should sell 10% of Tesla bringing fears of a $1.1 billion selloff in the stock.

Energy stocks are on the rise in early trade, with crude gaining ground off the back of a volatile week just gone. While last week saw some doubts creep in for bulls, they are likely to get back in the driving seat before long, with rising demand being met by an unwillingness to ramp up output in both the US and OPEC. The US infrastructure bill promises a whole new source of demand for crude products, with many of the plans reliant upon both energy and materials originating from oil. While COP26 was always expected to bring a big focus on shifting away from fossil fuels, the energy crises have seen around the world highlight how the early withdrawal of funding for the likes of crude simply provides a squeeze on economic growth. Natural gas prices have surged higher as markets begin to question the validity of Putin’s claim that Russia will soon ramp up exports to Europe. While the promise of increased exports had sparked an initial reprieve for prices, the skeptics appear to have been proven right as Putin holds off those exports in a bid to gain approval for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow Jones to open 65 points higher, at 36,393.