Will this September be one to remember in the markets? It is often characterized by rising volatility heading into the fall. September also often ushers in a period of seasonal strength for precious metals markets.
U.S. stocks opened the month heading back up to record levels. Meanwhile, gold and silver traded with little fanfare. Prices bounced around quietly ahead of Friday’s big jobs report.
Despite lackluster performance in the precious metals sector of late, some other metals are taking off. Energy metals in particular are a hot commodity right now. Uranium – the fuel for nuclear reactors – has suddenly gained strength on supply concerns. And metals used in electric vehicles, including lithium and rare earth elements, are surging along with demand for electric vehicles.
Investors may be overlooking the fact that silver, platinum, and palladium are also energy metals. Silver is used in electronic connections, in batteries, and in electricity-generating solar panels. Platinum and palladium are used in catalytic converters and in hydrogen fuel cells.
Fuel cell technology may be in the very early stages of catching on as a clean and efficient way to power vehicles. Growth in this area will mean an increase in demand for platinum especially. It is currently the preferred metal for fuel cell catalysts.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is well aware of the need to secure supplies of strategic metals for electric vehicle and battery production. Perhaps that is why he rarely talks about or tweets about metals. He would rather sidetrack the investing public into Dogecoin – which neither Tesla nor any manufacturing company needs in any quantity.
Yet other billionaires are getting more vocal about the investment opportunities in physical metals.
Hedge fund manager John Paulson told Bloomberg Wealth this week that he expects cryptocurrencies to crash and gold to surge as investors seek tangible protection from inflation.
Paulson rose to fame during the subprime mortgage crisis of 2007-2008 when his fund bet big against housing-related financial assets. He cashed in for himself and his investors to the tune of $20 billion.
Now he sees great opportunity in owning hard money.
Billionaire investor Jeffrey Gundlach is known in the financial media as the “Bond King.” But these days he’s not thrilled about owning dollar-denominated IOUs. In fact, he stated that his “number one conviction” is that the U.S. dollar is going to go down.
Gundlach sees the Federal Reserve Note’s decline leading to a big rally in gold once it breaks out of its recent trading range.
The smart money isn’t waiting for the public to pile into precious metals following a breakout. Large institutional investors are accumulating while prices are still low, and sentiment is downbeat.
Billionaires who see long-term value in hard money understand that in pursuing inflationary monetary policy, the Fed has gone down a road with no exits. The only possible destination is a dramatically devalued currency. The only question is how rapidly central bankers get us there.
Fed chairman Jerome Powell appears willing to facilitate as much spending and debt as the Biden administration wants to rack up. Although taper talk is in the air, there will be no tapering of the national debt. Therefore, there can be no tapering of the money supply. Under a debt-based monetary system, the supply of currency units has to keep growing in perpetuity in order to keep debtors afloat.
Powell is a functionary who knows what his role is – and that’s to enable politicians to spend at will and provide whatever backing the U.S. Treasury Department needs. Notwithstanding recent complaints about Chairman Powell not being socialist enough, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has recommended that President Joe Biden reappoint him to another term.
Powell is a Republican in name only who was originally appointed by President Donald Trump. The fact that Powell now enjoys support within the Biden administration proves once again that there is really only one school of thought operating in Washington when it comes to monetary policy. Everyone wants easy money because no one is willing to make the hard political choices.
That means savers, investors, and retirees have no choice but get out of Federal Reserve Notes if they want to retain purchasing power. Fortunately, it’s easy to convert fiat currency into the hard money of gold and silver bullion.
Money Metals Exchange and its staff do not act as personal investment advisors for any specific individual. Nor do we advocate the purchase or sale of any regulated security listed on any exchange for any specific individual. Readers and customers should be aware that, although our track record is excellent, investment markets have inherent risks and there can be no guarantee of future profits. Likewise, our past performance does not assure the same future. You are responsible for your investment decisions, and they should be made in consultation with your own advisors. By purchasing through Money Metals, you understand our company not responsible for any losses caused by your investment decisions, nor do we have any claim to any market gains you may enjoy. This Website is provided “as is,” and Money Metals disclaims all warranties (express or implied) and any and all responsibility or liability for the accuracy, legality, reliability, or availability of any content on the Website.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls cheer tepid US employment data, more gains in the docket
The American dollar was offered throughout the week on the back of dovish comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and tepid local employment-related data, all of which points to a delay in tapering.
GBP/USD: Torn between mixed forces, data to determine next moves
GBP/USD has been building on dollar weakness but less than its peers. UK GDP, US producer inflation and covid headlines are set to rock the currency pair. Early September's daily chart is showing bears are in the lead. The FX Poll is showing cable is set to swirl around 1.39.
XAU/USD jumps to one-month tops, $1,832-34 holds the key for bulls
Gold caught some fresh bids during the early North American session and shot to near one-month tops, around the $1,830 region in reaction to disappointing headline NFP print.
Analysts believe Polygon entered new bull run that pushes MATIC price to $2.56
Coinbase integrating Polygon network as Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution, likely to have a bullish impact on MATIC price. As retail and institutional interest in MATIC surges, the altcoin gears up for a price rally.
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY): Wake Up Wall Street as jobs report dumps
We have a good news, bad news employment report. The market will likely take it as good news though as bad news means more stimulus for longer. The bad news then was the US created fewer jobs than expected with Nonfarm Payrolls coming in well below expectations. Is the economy slowing then?