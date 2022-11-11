Wholesale gas and electricity prices have fallen sharply since around mid-August, following a previous massive increase in early summer. Prices for end-users, on the other hand, continue to rise. This is due to the sharp delay in price pass-through. The price increases before the summer have not yet fully reached end-users. From our point of view, however, this point should not be far off.
What will happen to gas prices, which also determine electricity prices? Supply bottlenecks for gas in Europe are very unlikely for the current winter. Storage facilities are filled to above-average levels and the heating season has begun with mild temperatures. The supply shortfalls from Russia could be largely compensated for by higher imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG). The EU benefited from a significant drop in demand from China in meeting its gas needs in 2022, with about one-third of higher European LNG imports met in this way. The lower gas demand from China is likely due to the country's economic weakness, triggered by a continued strict Covid policy with lockdowns. While the EU increased its imported volume of LNG by 61% in 1H22, China's LNG imports fell by 30% at the same time.
In 2023, however, supply and demand could shift again. On the supply side, the most important variable is supplies from Russia. This is a political decision. Thus, anything from a complete cessation of gas supplies to an increase is possible. Currently, 9% of European gas imports still come from Russia. However, we believe that a supply freeze is unlikely. If Russia had wanted to create this maximum pressure, it would probably have happened already this year. But even if deliveries from Russia remain at the current level, this means significantly lower deliveries overall in 2023 than in 2022. If LNG deliveries to Europe remain at the current level, this gap can be filled. However, there have recently been increasing signs that China could gradually move away from its strict Covid policy in 2023. This would trigger an economic recovery and thus increased gas demand from China, and as a result the EU would have increased competition for LNG supplies in 2023. However, the LNG market has grown steadily in recent years. For example, in 1H22 alone, global supply increased by around 7% compared to the same period of last year. Given the recent price development for gas in Europe, it can be assumed that global LNG supply will continue to grow steadily in the coming years. The decisive factor will therefore be the extent to which China's demand for LNG will increase next year.
In addition to political decisions in Russia and China's gas demand, energy markets will track the level of storage filling in Europe. The level of filling in the spring will be an important indicator of European gas demand in the coming spring and summer. The outlook is conceivably uncertain. While the International Energy Agency is urging Europe to reduce consumption more, prices on the futures market for gas are steadily declining, even for maturities that extend beyond the coming winter.
This document is intended as an additional information source, aimed towards our customers. It is based on the best resources available to the authors at press time. The information and data sources utilised are deemed reliable, however, Erste Bank Sparkassen (CR) and affiliates do not take any responsibility for accuracy nor completeness of the information contained herein. This document is neither an offer nor an invitation to buy or sell any securities.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD rises above 1.0300 as US Dollar selloff continues
EUR/USD has preserved its bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level in three months above 1.1300. The safe-haven US Dollar resumes its post-CPI downside as risk flows continue to dominate the financial markets ahead of the weekend.
GBPUSD extends rally, closes in on 1.1800
GBPUSD has extended its rally and advanced toward 1.1800 in the second half of the day on Friday. The broad-based US Dollar weakness, as reflected by a 1% decline in the US Dollar Index, amid improving market mood helps the pair stretch higher.
Gold climbs to multi-month highs above $1,760
Gold continues to push higher and trades above $1,760 for the first time in nearly three months on Friday. The US Dollar stays under heavy bearish pressure as investors cheer the soft US inflation report and heightened optimism about Chine easing coronavirus restrictions.
FTX files for bankruptcy as Sam Bankman-Fried resigns as CEO
The embattled FTX exchange has reportedly filed for bankruptcy. FTX has been in the spotlight this week following allegations of mismanagement of funds. FTX, the West Realm Shires Services and Alameda Research, including 130 affiliated firms have started proceedings under chapter 11 of the bankruptcy law.
US CPI cools, bond yields plummet, the Dollar extends slide
A surprise drop in both headline and core inflation in the US sent stocks surging while the Dollar slid anew against its rivals. Optimism that the Fed could shift to softer interest rate hikes over the next months pushed the Dollar lower.