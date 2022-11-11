Wholesale gas and electricity prices have fallen sharply since around mid-August, following a previous massive increase in early summer. Prices for end-users, on the other hand, continue to rise. This is due to the sharp delay in price pass-through. The price increases before the summer have not yet fully reached end-users. From our point of view, however, this point should not be far off.

What will happen to gas prices, which also determine electricity prices? Supply bottlenecks for gas in Europe are very unlikely for the current winter. Storage facilities are filled to above-average levels and the heating season has begun with mild temperatures. The supply shortfalls from Russia could be largely compensated for by higher imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG). The EU benefited from a significant drop in demand from China in meeting its gas needs in 2022, with about one-third of higher European LNG imports met in this way. The lower gas demand from China is likely due to the country's economic weakness, triggered by a continued strict Covid policy with lockdowns. While the EU increased its imported volume of LNG by 61% in 1H22, China's LNG imports fell by 30% at the same time.

In 2023, however, supply and demand could shift again. On the supply side, the most important variable is supplies from Russia. This is a political decision. Thus, anything from a complete cessation of gas supplies to an increase is possible. Currently, 9% of European gas imports still come from Russia. However, we believe that a supply freeze is unlikely. If Russia had wanted to create this maximum pressure, it would probably have happened already this year. But even if deliveries from Russia remain at the current level, this means significantly lower deliveries overall in 2023 than in 2022. If LNG deliveries to Europe remain at the current level, this gap can be filled. However, there have recently been increasing signs that China could gradually move away from its strict Covid policy in 2023. This would trigger an economic recovery and thus increased gas demand from China, and as a result the EU would have increased competition for LNG supplies in 2023. However, the LNG market has grown steadily in recent years. For example, in 1H22 alone, global supply increased by around 7% compared to the same period of last year. Given the recent price development for gas in Europe, it can be assumed that global LNG supply will continue to grow steadily in the coming years. The decisive factor will therefore be the extent to which China's demand for LNG will increase next year.

In addition to political decisions in Russia and China's gas demand, energy markets will track the level of storage filling in Europe. The level of filling in the spring will be an important indicator of European gas demand in the coming spring and summer. The outlook is conceivably uncertain. While the International Energy Agency is urging Europe to reduce consumption more, prices on the futures market for gas are steadily declining, even for maturities that extend beyond the coming winter.

