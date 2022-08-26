As markets continue to price in higher natural gas and electricity prices for the coming year, the euro area looks increasingly more vulnerable and EUR/USD traded below parity to the lowest level in almost 20 years. The energy crisis also spilled over to other markets. Investors are turning more worried about second round effects on inflation and markets’ inflation expectations ticked higher. Oil markets were also affected, as the incentive to switch energy source has increased and oil traded back above USD100 per barrel. 10-year US treasuries edged back above 3% for the first time in a month driven by expectations that the hiking cycle from the Federal Reserve is far from over. Also Bunds traded higher as markets are now pricing in 200bps hikes from the ECB as opposed to 130bps two weeks ago.
Higher yields were hard on equity markets, where stagflation fears are dominating, even if China’s State Council did step in with a 1 trillion yuan spending package as China is struggling with repeated COVID lockdowns, waning global demand and a vulnerable property market.
PMIs in the euro area were slightly less gloomy than expected, but indicates a slowdown as inflation is digging deep into consumer pockets. In the US, PMIs indicate the service sector is slowing faster than expected. On a positive note, businesses’ selling prices are increasing at a softer pace. That said, forward prices in energy markets indicate large heating bills ahead in Europe and we see no signs that wages will cushion the blow to purchasing power much. Euro area negotiated wage growth dropped back to 2.1% in Q2 from 2.8% in Q1, as one-off payments dropped out of the figures. The underlying trend is a moderate increase in wage growth.
With the threat of energy rationing and production cuts later this year still looming, the near-term outlook for the euro area economy remains challenging. Our recession model indicators for the US and Eurozone show that a recession is certainly nearing, especially in the euro area, but the labour markets and investment cycles are still holding up relatively well on both sides of the Atlantic giving some cushion for the time being.
Next week, the most important data out of the euro area will be the inflation figures. We look for a marginal slowdown in core inflation to 3.9%, but a further increase in headline inflation to 9.2% on the back of higher energy prices. In contrast to the US, we have not seen the inflation peak in the euro area yet and we look for further increases to double digit rates in Q4, leaving the pressure on for more ECB hikes.
In the US, markets will be looking out for signs of a looser labour market, as we get both job openings and a jobs report. Consensus is for another 290,000 employed but markets will be looking at the full picture of indicators to decide whether the pricing of Fed is fair. In China, we look for weaker manufacturing PMIs on the back of weaker export orders and a continued weak property market.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0050 as dollar selloff continues
EUR/USD has extended its rebound and climbed toward 1.0050. The broad-based selling pressure on softer-than-expected PCE inflation data and dovish Fed commentary fuels the pair's upside as focus shifts to FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.1850 ahead of Powell's speech
Following a mixed reaction to the US PCE inflation data, GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced beyond 1.1850. Atlanta Fed President Bostic said he was leaning toward a 50 bps hike in July and put additional weight on the dollar's shoulders.
Gold rebounds toward $1,750 as US yields edge lower
Gold has recovered to the $1,750 area in the early American session on Friday. Soft PCE inflation data and dovish Fed commentary weighed on yields and helped XAU/USD stretch higher. Investors await FOMC Chairman Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
XRP price reveals a bullish play that could propel it 60%
XRP price reveals a triple tap setup formation that forecasts a 60% ascent to $0.561. This bullish idea could face headwinds at the $0.397 and $0.464 hurdles. A daily candlestick close below $0.286 will invalidate the bullish outlook for Ripple.
Wake Up Wall Street: Finally, Powell can get us out of this hole
Equity markets will finally get some clarity on the next move in interest rates when Powell takes to the pulpit on Friday. Recent commentary from fellow board members has turned hawkish, but this did not dent equity enthusiasm on Thursday.