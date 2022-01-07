Elevated energy prices will continue to be a theme for H1 22, but input price inflation should start to ease up in the coming 3-6 months in our view, in the absence of an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine tensions and Omicron disruptions.

Natural gas prices take a breather

During 2021 energy commodity prices have increased notably, driven by a combination of demand and supply factors. Especially natural gas prices saw a steep rise (up +900% since the start of 2021), due to a confluence of factors such as cold weather, less supply from Norway and Russia and rising EU emission permit prices. Lately, a combination of LNG diversions from Asia and warmer weather helped cool the surge, with prices down nearly 50% since the peak in late December. That said, prices will likely stay volatile. Another spell of cold weather could yet send prices higher again, especially as storage levels are still at a historic seasonal low of 56%. Lack of alternative supplies remains the root cause of Europe’s energy problem. Germany has closed three of its six nuclear power stations at the end of 2021 and plans to close the remaining ones by end-2022. France might face temporary power shortages when a large number of nuclear reactors halt for maintenance during January. More Russian gas supply seems similarly unlikely, as long as North Stream 2 remains in bureaucratic limbo, with an approval from the German Federal Network Agency now not expected before mid-2022. The biggest risk stems from a military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which would not only endanger existing gas flows from pipelines through Ukraine, but also likely put North Stream 2 indefinitely on ice.

HICP energy inflation stood at 26% in December 2021, with an increasing contribution from gas and electricity prices visible in recent months. However, the pass-through of wholesale gas and electricity prices to energy inflation remains very heterogeneous across euro area countries, due to differences in the price-setting mechanism and the energy mix used to produce electricity (natural gas accounts for 38% of energy consumption in Italy, 23% in Germany, 22% in Spain and 15% in France). Furthermore, various European countries have introduced measures to cushion the impact of rising energy prices on consumers, i.e. via lower VAT rates or in the form of transfers for low-income households.

Oil futures point to a peak in energy inflation at the end of 2021, but elevated gas and electricity prices will continue to exert upward pressure in the coming 2-3 months in our view. Come spring, we expect energy inflation to gradually decline, reflecting both downward-sloping oil and gas futures curves as well as increasingly negative base effects from the high monthly increases in energy prices during 2021. Business surveys also point to an easing of cost-push pressures, and developments seen in China and the US suggest the downtrend in input price inflation could accelerate further in the coming 3-6 months amid easing supply chain bottlenecks. We forecast euro area HICP inflation at 3.2% this year and 1.5% in 2023 (see profile below). However, upside risks still stem from the reversal of fiscal measures, Omicron disruptions, Russia tensions and ongoing green transition efforts (see Research Euro Area: Europe's green transition - the heat is on for euro inflation, 16 September 2021).

Download The Full Euro Inflation Notes