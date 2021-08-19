In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!
Stocks and indices are dropping but three consecutive bearish days, is usually as much as sellers can do. Is it a good time for a bullish reversal? Especially that the SP500 is currently very close to a very important up trendline.
WTI Oil broke a crucial horizontal support and is aiming for the first Fibonacci retracement.
Gold is standing firm supported by the risk OFF mode but slightly bothered by the stronger USD.
The EURUSD is still dropping after breaking the neckline of a huge Head and Shoulders pattern.
The GBPUSD still has some room to the neckline, which makes it a plan minimum for the sellers.
The NZDUSD broke an important dynamic support and is aiming lower.
The EURNZD is close to a bullish breakout from the symmetric triangle pattern.
The NZDCHF continues to decline after a false bullish breakout from a very handsome flag pattern.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
