Markets

Traders have the FOMC game face on already. Sure, the Fed is widely expected to hike rates by 25 bp. However, economic data during the intermeeting period has had mixed implications for Fed policy.

On the dovish side of the equation, core CPI inflation slowed sharply in June, broadly interpreted as a turning point in the inflation story. On the hawkish side of the calculus, activity data showed that demand growth exceeded potential in 2023H1, and financial conditions further eased. So based on the latter, Powell may want to avoid signalling any consensus while keeping optionality on the table.

Still, the significant fall in the latest US CPI prints and the overwhelming expectation that crucial components will continue to ease does suggest that it could very well be a one-and-done for the Fed, which should be positive for global risk sentiment.

Oil

Oil is higher on China's stimulus hopes around the property sector. Not only could this shore up China sentiment, but developers will monetize the stimulus through new construction projects, so commodities should be in demand.

Forex

USDJPY traded higher after a quiet domestic inflation print but then gapped north after the BoJ suggested they are leaning towards keeping YCC unchanged at next week's policy meeting.

JPY is tracking the 10-year JPY IRS, where .55-60 % models out at 142.

In addition, traders also see limited scope for JPY appreciation if the market environment supports risk-taking and yields stay near current levels unless the BoJ has a YCC change of heart before next Friday's meeting.

PBOC continued to signal their discomfort with continued CNY depreciation in recent days. The daily CNY fixing has been stronger than overnight currency moves and the previous day's close price as per the implied calculation of the countercyclical factor in the daily CNY fixing PBOC also increased the limit for overseas borrowing for Chinese corporates, which encouraged inflows and could help reduce CNY depreciation pressures. We still think the increased pushback from policymakers aims to slow down the pace of CNY depreciation but not fully reverse the course.