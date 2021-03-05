Emini SP 500 – Nasdaq
Emini S&P March remains volatile. We beat minor resistance at 3805/15 then topped8 points from stronger resistance at 3850/60. Prices then crashed 120 points to 3720.
Nasdaq March broke support at the February low at 12660 for a sell signal & thenbroke the 100 day moving average at 12550/500 for another sell signal.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P holding above 3740/30 allows a recovery to strong resistance at 3775/85.Shorts need stops above 3800. A break higher targets 3825/35. Shorts need stopsabove 3850.
A break below 3720 targets buying opportunity at 3680/75. Stop below 3665. Aweekly close below here is a sell signal for the start of next week.
Nasdaq breaks the 100 day moving average at 12550/500 for a sell signal & we hitthe next target of 12330/330. Below 12300 we look for strong support at 12200/160.Watch for a low for the day but also be ready to sell a break below 12060.
Sell at 12550/600 with stops above 12700. Strong resistance again at 12800/850.Shorts need stops above 12950.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
