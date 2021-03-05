Emini SP 500 – Nasdaq

Emini S&P March remains volatile. We beat minor resistance at 3805/15 then topped8 points from stronger resistance at 3850/60. Prices then crashed 120 points to 3720.

Nasdaq March broke support at the February low at 12660 for a sell signal & thenbroke the 100 day moving average at 12550/500 for another sell signal.

Daily analysis

Emini S&P holding above 3740/30 allows a recovery to strong resistance at 3775/85.Shorts need stops above 3800. A break higher targets 3825/35. Shorts need stopsabove 3850.

A break below 3720 targets buying opportunity at 3680/75. Stop below 3665. Aweekly close below here is a sell signal for the start of next week.

Nasdaq breaks the 100 day moving average at 12550/500 for a sell signal & we hitthe next target of 12330/330. Below 12300 we look for strong support at 12200/160.Watch for a low for the day but also be ready to sell a break below 12060.

Sell at 12550/600 with stops above 12700. Strong resistance again at 12800/850.Shorts need stops above 12950.

