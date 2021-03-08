Emini SP 500 – Nasdaq
Emini S&P March certainly remains volatile. We have started to see daily moves of100 -120 points per day. However we finished the week where we started after arange of less than 200 points (which is odd when you consider the daily ranges).Obviously we are going nowhere.
Nasdaq March we wrote: breaks the 100 day moving average at 12550/500 for a sellsignal & we hit the next target of 12330/330. Below 12300 we look for strong supportat 12200/160. Watch for a low for the day.
We rocketed from just 7 ticks above 12200. We have a bullish candle but I think I amgoing to focus on the 1 month bear trend.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P bulls & bears are locked in battle. Strong resistance at 3840/50 & again at3880/85. A break higher targets 3900/10 perhaps as far as 3930/35.
If you try shorts at 3840/50 look for 3820/10 & below 3800 targets support at3780/70 for some profit taking. A break below 3765 signals further losses to secondsupport at 3740/30 for profit taking on remaining shorts. A break below 3720 risks aslide to a buying opportunity at 3685/75 with stops below 3665.
Nasdaq has key resistance at 13600/650 today. Shorts here target 12500 &12330/330, perhaps as far as strong support at 12200/160. Watch for a low for theday again today, but also be ready to sell a break below 12100.
Shorts at 12600/650 need stops above 12700. Strong resistance again at 12850/900.Shorts need stops above 12950.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.19 as US yields resume rise
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.19, hitting a new 2021 low. US ten-year yields have resumed their gains toward 1.60% after robust US jobs figures and the Fed's reluctance to intervene. German industrial output disappointed with -2.5% in January.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.38 amid worsening mood
GBP/USD has been under pressure despite Britain's reopening and due to higher US yields. BOE Governor is slated to speak later in the day.
XAU/USD drops back below $1700 amid surging Treasury yields
XAU/USD’s recovery stalls, faces rejection at 21-SMA on the 4H chart. RSI has turned south, pointing to more downside in the near-term. The US Treasury yields resume their rally, driving US dollar higher.
Cardano moves closer to colossal rally eyeing $2
Cardano is trading at that apex of a symmetrical triangle as a massive breakout lingers. A break above the 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart will add weight to the expected upswing. The slump in network growth could hamper the bullish outlook and delay the breakout.
US Dollar Index looks firmer above 92.00
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), extends the march north to new yearly highs in the 92.15/20 band at the beginning of the week.