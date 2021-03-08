Emini SP 500 – Nasdaq

Emini S&P March certainly remains volatile. We have started to see daily moves of100 -120 points per day. However we finished the week where we started after arange of less than 200 points (which is odd when you consider the daily ranges).Obviously we are going nowhere.

Nasdaq March we wrote: breaks the 100 day moving average at 12550/500 for a sellsignal & we hit the next target of 12330/330. Below 12300 we look for strong supportat 12200/160. Watch for a low for the day.

We rocketed from just 7 ticks above 12200. We have a bullish candle but I think I amgoing to focus on the 1 month bear trend.

Daily analysis

Emini S&P bulls & bears are locked in battle. Strong resistance at 3840/50 & again at3880/85. A break higher targets 3900/10 perhaps as far as 3930/35.

If you try shorts at 3840/50 look for 3820/10 & below 3800 targets support at3780/70 for some profit taking. A break below 3765 signals further losses to secondsupport at 3740/30 for profit taking on remaining shorts. A break below 3720 risks aslide to a buying opportunity at 3685/75 with stops below 3665.

Nasdaq has key resistance at 13600/650 today. Shorts here target 12500 &12330/330, perhaps as far as strong support at 12200/160. Watch for a low for theday again today, but also be ready to sell a break below 12100.

Shorts at 12600/650 need stops above 12700. Strong resistance again at 12850/900.Shorts need stops above 12950.

