Emini SP 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones
Emini S&P JUNE has been trading sideways for 2 months. However I cannot see anegative pattern forming, so this is likely to be a consolidation in the bull trend.
We broke first support at 4195/90 but bottomed exactly at the next target of4170/65. Longs worked on the bounce to 4190/95.
Nasdaq JUNE finally breaks first support at 13650/600.
Emini Dow Jones broke first support at 34600/500 but bottomed exactly at the nexttarget & support at 34300/34200.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P holding first resistance at 4190/95 retests good support at 4170/65. Longs need stops below 4160. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 4140/35, perhaps as far as 4120/10.
Minor resistance at 4190/95 but above 4200 allows a recovery towards more important resistance at the all-time high at 4233/38. A break higher targets 4260/65.
Nasdaq holding first resistance at 13600/650 retests short term moving average support at 13480/460 with best support at 13380/350 today. Longs need stops below13300. A weekly close below here is more negative for next week.
Shorts at first resistance at 13600/650 stop above 13700. A break higher is a buy signal with a break above this week’s high at 13773 & 13818 signaling further gains.
Emini Dow Jones holding first resistance at 34550/650 means we are likely to retest support at 34300/34200. Longs need stops below 34100. A break lower can target33900/880 & 33650/600. Further losses can retest 2-week lows at 33450/400.
First resistance at 34550/650 But above 34700 can target 34800 before a retest of the all-time high at 34900/35000.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.21 as dollar holds gains ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, unable to recover from the blow it received from a trio of strong US figures on Thursday. All eyes are on Nonfarm Payrolls figures for May, which are set to show an increase of 664,000 jobs.
GBP/USD battles 1.41 amid virus fears, ahead of NFP
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.41, consolidating its losses. The US extends its gains triggered by upbeat US data on Thursday and of Nonfarm Payrolls. The increased spread of the Delta variant in the UK is weighing on the pound.
Gold set to decline below $1,860 as USD rebounds
Gold prices continue to slide lower against the US dollar. As of writing, XAU/USD trades at $1,861 with 0.5% losses. The greenback gathered momentum on the upbeat US economic data released on Thursday.
Shiba Inu hints at 30% rally
SHIB price shows a formation of a bottom reversal technical pattern that projects a huge potential bullish breakout. However, Shiba Inu needs to produce a decisive close above a critical resistance level to kick-start this upswing. SHIB price action since May 20 has formed two distinct valleys known as Adam and Eve.
Erratic figures set to shape USD/CAD's battle with 1.20
How low can USD/CAD go? The currency pair has already hit the lowest since May 2015, but there might be more in store.