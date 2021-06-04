Emini SP 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones

Emini S&P JUNE has been trading sideways for 2 months. However I cannot see anegative pattern forming, so this is likely to be a consolidation in the bull trend.

We broke first support at 4195/90 but bottomed exactly at the next target of4170/65. Longs worked on the bounce to 4190/95.

Nasdaq JUNE finally breaks first support at 13650/600.

Emini Dow Jones broke first support at 34600/500 but bottomed exactly at the nexttarget & support at 34300/34200.

Daily analysis

Emini S&P holding first resistance at 4190/95 retests good support at 4170/65. Longs need stops below 4160. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 4140/35, perhaps as far as 4120/10.

Minor resistance at 4190/95 but above 4200 allows a recovery towards more important resistance at the all-time high at 4233/38. A break higher targets 4260/65.

Nasdaq holding first resistance at 13600/650 retests short term moving average support at 13480/460 with best support at 13380/350 today. Longs need stops below13300. A weekly close below here is more negative for next week.

Shorts at first resistance at 13600/650 stop above 13700. A break higher is a buy signal with a break above this week’s high at 13773 & 13818 signaling further gains.

Emini Dow Jones holding first resistance at 34550/650 means we are likely to retest support at 34300/34200. Longs need stops below 34100. A break lower can target33900/880 & 33650/600. Further losses can retest 2-week lows at 33450/400.

First resistance at 34550/650 But above 34700 can target 34800 before a retest of the all-time high at 34900/35000.

Chart