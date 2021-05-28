Emini S&P 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones
Emini S&P JUNE over ran 4190/4200 by 10 points before a recovery. Key resistance at all time high at 4233/38 of course.
Nasdaq JUNE barely moving this week as we hold first support at 13650/620.
Emini Dow Jones bottomed exactly at best support at 34200/34100 with longs seeing 400 ticks profit on the bounce to targets of 34430/480 & 34600/630.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P holding above 4190/4200 targets the all time high at 4233/38. A break higher targets 4260/65.
Below 4180 tests strong support at 4160/50. Stop below 4140. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 4120/10, perhaps as far as 4095/85.
Nasdaq beats resistance at 13630/670 for a buy signal targeting 13800/820. Further gains can retest the all time high at 14035/065.
First support at 13650/620. Longs need stops below 13600. A break lower to targets 13550/530, perhaps as far as first support at 13420/13380. Longs need stops below 13350.
Emini Dow Jones longs at best support at 34200/34100 seeing good profit on the bounce to 34430/480 & 34600/630 before retest of the all time high at 34900/35000.
Best support again at 34200/34100 but longs need stops below 34000. A break lower can target 33900/880 & 33650/600. Further losses can retest last week’s low at 33450/400.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
