Emini S&P 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones

Emini S&P JUNE over ran 4190/4200 by 10 points before a recovery. Key resistance at all time high at 4233/38 of course.

Nasdaq JUNE barely moving this week as we hold first support at 13650/620.

Emini Dow Jones bottomed exactly at best support at 34200/34100 with longs seeing 400 ticks profit on the bounce to targets of 34430/480 & 34600/630.

Daily analysis

Emini S&P holding above 4190/4200 targets the all time high at 4233/38. A break higher targets 4260/65.

Below 4180 tests strong support at 4160/50. Stop below 4140. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 4120/10, perhaps as far as 4095/85.

Nasdaq beats resistance at 13630/670 for a buy signal targeting 13800/820. Further gains can retest the all time high at 14035/065.

First support at 13650/620. Longs need stops below 13600. A break lower to targets 13550/530, perhaps as far as first support at 13420/13380. Longs need stops below 13350.

Emini Dow Jones longs at best support at 34200/34100 seeing good profit on the bounce to 34430/480 & 34600/630 before retest of the all time high at 34900/35000.

Best support again at 34200/34100 but longs need stops below 34000. A break lower can target 33900/880 & 33650/600. Further losses can retest last week’s low at 33450/400.

Chart