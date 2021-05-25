Emini SP 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones
Emini S&P JUNE holding first support at 4160/50 targets 4190/4200 then the all time high at 4233/38.
Nasdaq JUNE holding first support at 13380/360 to target 13550/560 then strong resistance at 13630/670. We topped exactly here as I write. Shorts need stops above13710.
Emini Dow Jones beats the next target of 34300/350. Holding above 34400 can target34600/630.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P holding above 4190/4200 targets all time high at 4233/38. A break higher targets 4260/65.
Below 4190 risks a slide to to strong support at 4165/55. Strong support at 4145/35. Longs need stops below 4125.
Nasdaq topped exactly at strong resistance at 13630/670. Shorts need stops above13710. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 13800/820. Further gains can retest the all-time high at 14035/065.
Shorts at strong resistance at 13630/670 target 13550/530, perhaps as far as first support at 13420/13380.
Emini Dow Jones holding above 34400 can target 34600/630 before a retest of the all-time high at 34900/35000.
Best support at 34100/34000 but longs need stops below 33950. A break lower can target 33650/600 & perhaps as far as last week’s low at 33450/400. Further losses retest the May low at 33200.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
