Emini SP 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones

Emini S&P JUNE holding first support at 4160/50 targets 4190/4200 then the all time high at 4233/38.

Nasdaq JUNE holding first support at 13380/360 to target 13550/560 then strong resistance at 13630/670. We topped exactly here as I write. Shorts need stops above13710.

Emini Dow Jones beats the next target of 34300/350. Holding above 34400 can target34600/630.

Daily analysis

Emini S&P holding above 4190/4200 targets all time high at 4233/38. A break higher targets 4260/65.

Below 4190 risks a slide to to strong support at 4165/55. Strong support at 4145/35. Longs need stops below 4125.

Nasdaq topped exactly at strong resistance at 13630/670. Shorts need stops above13710. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 13800/820. Further gains can retest the all-time high at 14035/065.

Shorts at strong resistance at 13630/670 target 13550/530, perhaps as far as first support at 13420/13380.

Emini Dow Jones holding above 34400 can target 34600/630 before a retest of the all-time high at 34900/35000.

Best support at 34100/34000 but longs need stops below 33950. A break lower can target 33650/600 & perhaps as far as last week’s low at 33450/400. Further losses retest the May low at 33200.

Chart